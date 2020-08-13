Havana Weather Forecast for August 13-19

Tropical Depression in the Atlantic, not expected to affect Cuba

By Yanet Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Somewhat humid days are expected with isolated rains and showers, especially in the afternoons. The weak winds will be from the east, with some stronger coastal breezes in the afternoons. Humidity will be high, ​​close to 95% at dusk. The days will be warm, with highs at 32 and 33° C (90 and 91 F) and lows rising to 25° C (77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 30° C (86 F).



Meteorological conditions:



The center of Tropical Depression 11 is in the central Atlantic, east of the Antilles arc, moving west at a rate of 24 km/h. Its minimum pressure is 1007 mb and its maximum sustained winds are 55 km/h with gusts greater than 75 km/h.

It is expected to change its course slightly to the northwest, maintaining a similar movement speed throughout this week. It is expected to become a tropical storm on Thursday with a slight increase in intensity. Then it will maintain approximately the same intensity until Sunday when it will begin to weaken.

This storm is not expected to affect Cuba.



During the week the passage of tropical waves through the south of Cuba, together with the daytime warming, will be causing isolated rains in the afternoons.



In the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, no other tropical cyclone formation is expected during the next 5 days.



Weekly forecast, valid from Wednesday, August 12



Thursday August 13, max 32° C (90 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Showers



Friday August 14, max 32° C (90 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Showers in the afternoon



Saturday August 15, max 32° C (90 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Showers in the afternoon



Sunday August 16 max 33° C (91 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Showers in the afternoon



Monday August 17, max 33° C (91 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Partly cloudy



Tuesday August 18, max 33° C (91 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Showers in the afternoon



Wednesday August 19, max 33° C (91 F) min 25° C (77 F)

Partly cloudy