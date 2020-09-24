Havana Weather Forecast for Sept. 24-30

Some rains and scattered showers



By Yanet Diaz

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – Expect rainy days with some scattered thunderstorms until the weekend, when the probability of rain in Havana will begin to decrease.



The wind will be blowing from the northeast, with speeds between 15 and 30 km / h. The humidity will be between 70 and 90% at dusk. The high temperatures will be between 30 and 33° C (86 and 91 F) and the lows between 24 and 25° C (75 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will remain at 30° C (86 F).



Relevant weather conditions:

During this week, the cyclonic activity of the Atlantic has ceased considerably, with only the remnants of tropical storm Beta entering the US Gulf Coast.



On the other hand, over the Yucatan Strait and crossing almost the entire island of Cuba, there is an almost-stationary cold front producing abundant clouds and some occasional showers over he territory on Wednesday. This frontal system will dissipate towards the end of this week, reducing the chances of rain over western Cuba.



In the North Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, the probability of tropical cyclone formation will remain low for the next 5 days.

Read more news from Cuba on Havana Times