Holocaust Survivor, 96, Killed by Russian Artillery Fire

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Ukrainian officials say a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor was killed when Russian forces shelled an apartment building in the besieged city of Kharkiv on Friday. Boris Romantschenko was captured by the Nazis at the age of 16, deported to Germany and forced into hard labor as a political prisoner in four Nazi concentration camps. He returned to the infamous Buchenwald camp a decade ago to celebrate the 67th anniversary of its liberation. On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky contrasted the killing of Romantschenko with Vladimir Putin’s claims that he’s seeking the “denazification” of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “He survived Buchenwald, Dora-Mittelbau, Peenemünde and Bergen-Belsen, the conveyors of death created by the Hitlerites, but he was killed by a Russian strike which hit an ordinary Kharkiv multistory building. With each day of this war, it becomes more obvious what denazification means to them.”

