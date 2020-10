He Opposed an Open-Pit Mine

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Honduras, environmental activist Arnold Morazán was murdered in his home earlier this week, according to local media. He was one of 32 water defenders targeted and criminalized for protesting an open-pit mine in the community of Guapinol.

Violence against land and water defenders and Indigenous leaders in Honduras skyrocketed since the U.S.-backed coup in 2009.

