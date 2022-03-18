Honduras Will Extradite Ex-President Juan Orlando Hernandez to US to Face Drug Charges

Widely known as the narco president.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A judge in Honduras has granted the extradition of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States on drug trafficking and firearms charges. Hernandez is a longtime US ally who ended his presidential term less than two months ago. He’s also accused of accepting millions of dollars in bribes to shield drug traffickers from the law. In a court filing, witnesses say the ex-president said he wanted to shove cocaine “right up the noses of the gringos.”

