HR Groups Cite Serious Abuses in El Salvador’s State of Emergency

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Human rights groups say there is mounting evidence El Salvador’s authorities have been committing serious violations since a state of emergency was imposed in late March in response to rising homicides attributed to gangs. Human Rights Watch and the Salvadoran-based Cristosal say at least two people have died in custody, while Salvadoran media is reporting the death of at least three others.

Over 22,000 people have been arrested in just over one month, with many relatives saying they aren’t informed of their loved ones’ whereabouts. There’s also evidence of police and soldiers beating people in custody. Thousands remain in pretrial detention, including dozens of children.

