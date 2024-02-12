Hundreds Protest Art Institutions’ Complicity and Silence over Gaza, Forcing MoMA to Close Doors

Writers Against the War on Gaza / Within Our Lifetime

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In New York, hundreds of Palestinian rights activists occupied the Museum of Modern Art Saturday, forcing the museum to close to the public. Protesters unfurled massive banners and handed out mock MoMA pamphlets in which they called out museum trustees for their investments in Israeli weaponry and other industries.

Another protest was organized outside the Brooklyn Museum. The actions came as an open letter signed by over 100 cultural workers condemned the “disgraceful silence of our institutions as Israel commits genocide in Gaza.”

