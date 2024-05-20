ICC Chief Seeks Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas Leaders

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has announced he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and three leaders of Hamas: Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh and Mohammed Deif. In an interview today with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan detailed the charges against Netanyahu.

Karim Khan: “We’ve applied for warrants. Of course, the judges must determine whether or not to issue them, but we’ve applied today. We’ll apply for warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu and also Minister of Defense Gallant for the crimes of causing extermination, causing starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies, deliberately targeting civilians in conflict.”

Karim Khan said the charges against the Hamas leaders include “extermination, murder, taking of hostages, rape and sexual assault in detention.” A panel of International Criminal Court judges will now decide if arrest warrants should be issued.

