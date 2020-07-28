Immigrant Rights Activists Chain Themselves to Gates of Gov. Newsom’s Mansion

Photo: Brooke Anderson

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Sacramento, California, immigration rights activists protested outside the mansion of Governor Gavin Newsom Monday to demand mass clemency and the immediate release of people in state prisons and immigration prisons. Protesters chained themselves to the gate of Newsom’s home. This is Lisa Knox, an attorney with the legal center, Centro Legal de la Raza.

Lisa Knox: “We’re here today not just to ask, but to demand that Gavin Newsom live up to the values he says he holds, and free them all.”

Fourteen undocumented activists and immigration attorneys were arrested at the action and released early this morning.