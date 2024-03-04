In Global Day of Action on Gaza, Protesters Condemn US Arming of Israel

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Major protests against Israel’s assault on Gaza were held Saturday in a worldwide day of action. In San Francisco, police fired pepper spray and hit protesters with batons as a march passed the Israeli Consulate. Thousands also marched in New York, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Albuquerque, Charlotte and other cities. Protesters in Washington, D.C., included the longtime peace activist Kathy Boylan with the Dorothy Day Catholic Worker. She called on Biden to stop arming Israel.

Kathy Boylan: “We’re dropping some food, and we’re dropping the bombs and the tanks and the bullets and everything else at the same time. That’s what he’s got to do: stop sending the money and the weapons.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.