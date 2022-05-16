India Bans Wheat Exports After Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Sets Off Global Food Crisis

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Foreign ministers of the G7 are warning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is leading to a global hunger crisis. This is Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Annalena Baerbock: “Russia has deliberately decided to extend the military war against Ukraine into a war of grains, a so-called wheat war, into many states across the world, especially Africa. With the blockade of Ukrainian grain exports as a result of destroyed transport routes and warehouses, the Russian incursion into Ukrainian territory in the east and in the south of the country, we are now faced with this incredibly difficult problem. Russia’s actions are causing supplies to fail, prices to rise immeasurably, not only in our country but around the world, and the threat of brutal hunger.”

In related news, India has imposed a ban on wheat exports, citing a risk to the nation’s food security caused in part by the war in Ukraine, as well as a massive heat wave.

