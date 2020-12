By Democracy Now

Farmers on hunger strike in India.

HAVANA TIMES – Indian farmers are holding a one-day hunger strike today as part of their ongoing mass protest against agricultural reforms. They call on Prime Minister Modi’s government to withdraw the legislation, which deregulates agricultural markets. Moreover, it gives corporations the power to set crop prices far below current rates and devastate the livelihoods of farmers.

Additionally, Solidarity protests with the farmers have sprung up around the world.

