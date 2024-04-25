TikTok Vows to Challenge Law to “Ban or Divest”

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – TikTok said it will challenge legislation signed by President Biden yesterday which forces TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to divest from its US operations or be banned. Critics have described the ban as a form of censorship fueled by anti-Chinese sentiment. This is TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew addressing the app’s users on TikTok.

Shou Zi Chew: “As you may have heard, Congress passed a bill, that the president signed into law, that is designed to ban TikTok in the United States. That will take TikTok away from you and 170 million Americans who find community and connection on our platform. Make no mistake: This is a ban, a ban on TikTok and a ban on you and your voice. Politicians may say otherwise, but don’t get confused. Many who sponsored the bill admit a TikTok ban is the ultimate goal.”

