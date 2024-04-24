Havana Weather for April 26 to May 1st

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm afternoons with isolated showers…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Cuba is under the influence of migratory high-pressure systems at the surface, with its central region located northeast of the Bahamas, a system that continues to bring northeast winds to much of the national territory. On the other hand, a trough is located near the western part of the country at middle and upper levels of the troposphere. The presence of this system, combined with local factors and daytime heating, has been triggering some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoons in areas of the capital.

Over the next few days, Havana will experience little cloudiness in the early hours, while clouds will increase to partially cloudy in the afternoon, with a low probability of rain. Winds will be mainly from the northeast at speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts in coastal areas. Relative humidity will range from minimums of 60% to 80%. High temperatures will be 29 and 30°C (84 and 86 F) and lows 20 to 22°C (68 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79 F).

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.