By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Colombia, Indigenous Governor Sandra Liliana Peña was gunned down in the Cauca region. Days before her murder, she publicly condemned the increasing amount of illicit crops being cultivated locally.

Rights groups say she was at least the 52nd social leader killed this year and that over 1,100 activists and land defenders have been killed since the 2016 peace deal was signed.

