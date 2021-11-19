Indigenous Groups in Ecuador Oppose Mining Plans…

…Amazon deforestation in Brazil hits 15-year peak

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Brazilian government data show deforestation in the Amazon rainforest has reached its highest level in over 15 years, increasing by 22 percent in the past year. At the recent U.N. climate summit, Brazil pledged to end and reverse deforestation by 2030.

Meanwhile in Ecuador, a historic hearing was held this week in the Amazonian jungle, over a plan to expand mining in the region, which Indigenous communities oppose and say can not go ahead without free and informed consent. This is Waorani activist and 2020 Goldman Environmental Prize winner Nemonte Nenquimo.

Nemonte Nenquimo: “After this hearing we are hoping they will do the same thing in other Indigenous nations where there are similar cases which we’ve won and we want it to be enforced. Decision-making in the territory is our decision.”

