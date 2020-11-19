Indigenous Otomí Families Occupy Mexican Government Offices

Demanding End to Violence and Neglect

Image Credit: Courtesy: Daliri Oropeza

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, a group of 120 Indigenous Otomí families has indefinitely moved into the Mexico City offices of the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples. They demand an end to continuous government violence and neglect during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

The occupation has been in place since Indigenous Peoples’ Day and is being led by Otomí women. They call on the government to immediately meet their needs, including food security and access to healthcare, work, education and housing.

