International News Briefs for Monday, 7 de abril, 2025

Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on, Monday, April 7, 2025.

Massive Anti-Trump Protests Take Over Streets Nationwide

Apr 07, 2025

Over a million people took to the streets Saturday in the largest protests since President Trump returned to the White House. More than 1,400 protests under the banner of “Hands Off!” took place across all 50 states, as well as in some cities overseas. Across the country organizers said turnout was far higher than expected. Some of the largest protests were held in Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver, Boston, Philadelphia and Atlanta. In Washington, D.C., speakers included Democratic Congressmember Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Rep. Ilhan Omar: “We are currently living through a president who wants to be a dictator. In America, we do not accept dictators, and we do not accept kings. We have a billionaire who has bought a seat next to the president, using him as a puppet. American democracy has never been for sale, and it won’t be today.”

Anu Joshi of the American Civil Liberties Union also spoke at the “Hands Off!” rally in Washington.

Anu Joshi: “The unconscionable and unconstitutional arrests of international students and scholars should alarm every one of us. ICE has illegally snatched people from their homes and neighborhoods, threatened their legal status and sent them across the country, with no notice to their loved ones or their lawyers — all of this in direct retaliation for constitutionally protected speech. The government cannot punish us because they don’t like what we say.”

In Washington, D.C., thousands of protesters also took part in a “Stop the Genocide” rally to protest U.S. support for Israel’s war on Gaza. This all came as President Trump spent another weekend golfing in Florida. We will hear more voices from the protests after headlines.

Global Stocks Plunge from U.S. Tariffs Amid Reports of Rifts in Trump’s Team

Apr 07, 2025

Global stocks are continuing to fall, and fears of a recession are growing, after President Trump rejected calls to scale back his order to institute sweeping tariffs on most of the world. In Hong Kong, stocks fell today by 13% — the biggest single-day drop since the 1997 Asian financial crisis. Taiwan’s main stock index had its worst day since 1990. On Wall Street, $6.6 trillion was wiped out on Thursday and Friday.

Trump is defending his tariffs plan, telling reporters, “Sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.” But there appear to be growing divisions within the Trump administration over the tariff plan. Trump’s billionaire adviser Elon Musk — the world’s richest man — says he wants to see the U.S. and Europe have zero tariffs. Musk has also publicly criticized Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro. Bill Ackman, another billionaire Trump backer, has warned Trump’s tariffs could lead to an “economic nuclear winter.” We’ll have more on this story later in the program.

Israel Kills Another 56 Palestinians in Gaza, Including Journalist Helmi al-Faqawi, Who Was Burned Alive

Apr 07, 2025

In Gaza, Israel has killed at least 56 Palestinians over the past 24 hours as Israel expands its ground invasion. Overnight, Israel struck a tent housing journalists near Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. The blast set off a fire that killed two people, including the journalist Helmi al-Faqawi, who was burned alive. Another journalist, Hasan Eslayeh, was seriously wounded in the attack.

Meanwhile, outrage is growing over Israel’s killing of 15 Palestinian medics and emergency workers in Gaza who were discovered in an unmarked mass grave last week. Footage recovered of the attack shows the ambulances in the convoy had their lights on when Israeli troops opened fire. Israel had initially claimed the convoy had suspiciously approached troops with their lights off. On Saturday, the longtime Palestinian politician and doctor Mustafa Barghouti marched in a protest in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Dr. Mustafa Barghouti: “The Israeli army committed a terrible war crime by attacking first aid providers and medics in the Red Crescent Society while they were in their ambulances, clearly marked, with their sirens on, with their lights on. Nevertheless, they attacked them and killed them one after the other. And after killing them, and maybe some of them were still wounded, they buried them with sand, they and their ambulances. What the Israeli army did in Rafah — and that’s what The New York Times have exposed — was a terrible war crime.”

In other news from Gaza, health officials are warning at least 600,000 children in Gaza are at risk of “permanent paralysis” because Israel is barring the entry of polio vaccines to Gaza as part of its broader blockade. According to the U.N. relief agency UNRWA, Israeli attacks have killed or injured at least 100 children in Gaza every day since Israel broke the ceasefire in mid-March.

This comes as President Trump is hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House today. Netanyahu took a longer-than-usual flight path from Hungary to avoid flying over countries, including Ireland and Iceland, that might enforce an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court if the plane had to make an emergency landing.

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian American Teenager in Occupied West Bank

Apr 07, 2025

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli soldiers have shot dead a 14-year-old Palestinian American boy named Omar Mohammad Rabea during a raid near the town of Turmus Aya. Two other Palestinian American boys, ages 14 and 15, were injured. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned what it called the “extrajudicial killing” of the boy who is a U.S. citizen. Israel acknowledged shooting the boys, whom they accused of throwing rocks.

Meanwhile, Reuters is reporting the Trump administration is moving forward with a plan to send 20,000 assault rifles to Israel. The Biden administration had paused the shipment out of fear the guns could end up in the hands of violent Israeli settlers.

“Deeply Concerning”: Israel Denies Entry to Two British Lawmakers on Parliamentary Delegation

Apr 07, 2025

The U.K.’s foreign secretary condemned Israel’s refusal to allow entry to two members of the British Parliament as “unacceptable, counterproductive, and deeply concerning.” The two Labour lawmakers, Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed, arrived back in London after being deported from Israel Sunday. They had been planning to visit aid projects in the occupied West Bank as part of a parliamentary delegation. Israel accused the lawmakers of planning to document Israeli security forces and supporting boycotts and sanctions against Israel and Israeli officials.

Heavy Rains Complicate Earthquake Recovery in Burma; Trump Admin Fires 3 USAID Relief Workers

Apr 07, 2025

In Burma, also known as Myanmar, heavy rains and winds this week are expected to disrupt rescue and relief operations as many people continue to sleep in the open air after losing their homes in the March 28 earthquake. The death toll has topped 3,500 people. Over 5,000 have been injured. In Mandalay, residents say they are still awaiting assistance from the military government after areas were wiped out by a fire that was triggered by the earthquake.

Kyi Thein: “The fireball emerged from the ground immediately just after the earthquake. It was a big fire. There were barely minutes between the earthquake and the fire. The fire spread out across the district and wiped out all 400 houses. Everybody ran away, and now nothing remains. We are in deep trouble.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration reportedly fired the three USAID officials it sent to Burma following the earthquake, while they were in Mandalay to assess the situation. It’s part of Trump and Elon Musk’s plan to completely dismantle USAID.

19 People Killed, Half of Them Children, in Russian Attack on Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih

Apr 07, 2025

A Russian attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s home town of Kryvyi Rih killed at least 19 people, including nine children, some of whom were at a playground. Over 70 people were injured. The U.N.’s top human rights official, Volker Türk, condemned what he called Russia’s “reckless disregard for civilian life.” The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the strike targeted a meeting of “unit commanders and Western instructors.” Zelensky criticized Russia again for not agreeing to an unconditional ceasefire.

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “Ukraine has accepted the American proposal, the proposal of a full, unconditional ceasefire. Putin has rejected it. We are waiting for the U.S. reaction. So far there has been none.”

Heavy Flooding Kills 33 in Kinshasa; U.S. and DRC Reportedly on Cusp of Minerals-for-Security Deal

Apr 07, 2025

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, severe flooding has killed at least 33 people in the capital Kinshasa and destroyed homes and roads. This comes as the east of the country is suffering worsening security and humanitarian crises as M23 fighters have advanced in North and South Kivu provinces. Some 7,000 people have been killed and millions have been forced to flee their homes in recent months.

A Trump administration official said last week the U.S. and the DRC are nearing a deal that would allow U.S. companies to exploit Congo’s reserves of valuable minerals, including cobalt and lithium, in exchange for providing security.

Latest U.S. Strikes in Yemen Kill at Least 4 After Earlier Strike Said to Have Hit Large Eid Celebration

Apr 07, 2025

The U.S. is continuing to carry out airstrikes on Yemen. On Sunday, Yemeni health officials said at least four people were killed in a U.S. strike on a home in Sana’a. More than 20 people were injured, including women and children.

Meanwhile, President Trump posted a video online of an earlier U.S. strike in Yemen. The video shows a blast hitting over 70 people standing in an oval formation. Trump claimed the individuals targeted were Houthis preparing to carry out an attack, but according to reports in Yemen, the blast actually hit a tribal gathering to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan. The Trump administration has launched near-daily attacks on Yemen since mid-March, when the Houthis resumed attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

“Shocks the Conscience”: Judge Slams Expulsion of Maryland Father to El Salvador, Orders His Return

Apr 07, 2025

A federal judge has accused the Trump administration of committing a “grievous error” that “shocks the conscience” by expelling Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father, to a notorious prison in El Salvador even though the man was under a court order not to be sent back to El Salvador. In a ruling on Sunday, Federal Judge Paula Xinis wrote, “Defendants seized Abrego Garcia without any lawful authority; held him in three separate domestic detention centers without legal basis; failed to present him to any immigration judge or officer; and forcibly transported him to El Salvador in direct contravention of the [Immigration and Nationality Act].” Xinis has ordered the Trump administration to bring him back by midnight tonight.

On Friday, Abrego Garcia’s wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura briefly spoke to reporters in Maryland.

Jennifer Vasquez Sura: “I want to say thank you to everyone that has helped us, that has supported us in fighting this. And we will continue fighting for Kilmar, for my husband. Thank you.”

The Trump administration is now claiming there is nothing it can do to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back home.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department has placed a senior immigration lawyer on indefinite leave after he acknowledged in court on Friday that the Trump administration had made a mistake in sending Abrego García back to El Salvador. The lawyer, Erez Reuveni, had worked for the Justice Department for 15 years.

U.S. Halts and Revokes Visas for South Sudanese Citizens

Apr 07, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the U.S. is revoking all visas held by South Sudanese nationals, in response to the government of South Sudan not accepting citizens recently removed from the U.S. The U.S. will also stop issuing visas for South Sudanese passport holders. A number of South Sudanese citizens are currently in the U.S. under temporary protected status, but this is set to expire on May 3.

This comes as many fear South Sudan may be on the cusp of a new civil war as a power-sharing deal between government rivals recently collapsed and First Vice President Riek Machar remains under house arrest.

Chinese Woman Dies by Suicide While in Border Patrol Custody

Apr 07, 2025

In other immigration news, a Chinese woman has died by suicide at a Border Patrol station in Yuma, Arizona, after she was detained for overstaying her visa. Democratic Congressmember Pramila Jayapal of Washington blasted the Border Patrol amid reports that agents failed to conduct welfare checks on the woman.

Trump Admin Continues Crackdown on International Students, Threatens to Withhold Funds from Brown

Apr 07, 2025

The Trump administration is escalating its targeting of international university students. In recent days, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security revoked visas for a number of students and recent graduates at the University of Michigan, University of California at Berkeley, Stanford, UMass Amherst, Harvard, Arizona State University, Colorado State University, the University of Colorado and other schools.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is threatening to pause $510 million in federal funding from Brown University.

Major Storms in Central U.S. Kill at Least 18 People

Apr 07, 2025

Image Credit: Dawson Springs Police

Days of major storms and flooding have killed at least 18 people across southern and midwestern U.S. states, with the highest number of deaths recorded in Tennessee. Other hard-hit states include Kentucky, Arkansas, Ohio, Missouri, Mississippi and Alabama. The deadly storms come as the National Weather Service has become severely understaffed following cuts by the Trump administration.

In environmental news, on Thursday, the Trump administration removed federal protections for over half the land managed by the U.S. Forest Service, opening vast areas up to logging.

RFK Jr. Attends Texas Funeral of Second Unvaccinated Child to Die of Measles as He Backs Vaccine

Apr 07, 2025

Image Credit: AP Photo / Annie Rice

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attended the West Texas funeral Sunday of an 8-year-old girl who died of measles. She was not vaccinated and is the second known measles death in Texas amid the current outbreak. Texas has reported over 480 cases, many of them affecting members of the Mennonite community, which has lower rates of vaccination than the general public.

During his visit to the epicenter of the outbreak, RFK Jr. posted on social media, “The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine.” It’s his most direct comments on the vaccine yet, even as he continues to also promote unproven treatments including vitamin A.

Head of National Museum of African American History Steps Down Amid Trump Attack on Smithsonian

Apr 07, 2025

Image Credit: Melanie Dunea

The director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture left his post Friday. Kevin Young had led the groundbreaking Washington, D.C., institution since 2021. His resignation comes amid Trump’s campaign to completely overhaul the Smithsonian and its landmark museums and cultural institutions. Last month, Trump issued an executive order accusing the Smithsonian of promoting a “divisive, race-centered ideology.”

