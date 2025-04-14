International News Briefs for Monday, April 14, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on, Monday, April 14, 2025

Israel Bombs Last Functioning Hospital in Northern Gaza

Apr 14, 2025

Israel has bombed the last functioning hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, killing a child who asphyxiated from a lack of oxygen and leaving sick and wounded Palestinians on the street with nowhere to go for treatment. The assault on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City came during a weekend of relentless artillery and missile attacks that killed and injured scores of Palestinians. Overnight, an Israeli airstrike killed an entire family of 10 in Khan Younis, including children as young as 3 years old. In Deir al-Balah, mourners gathered on Sunday to honor six brothers killed when an Israeli strike hit their car. Their father, Zaki Abu Mahadi, said his sons were delivering food and water to Palestinians left hungry by Israel’s total siege of Gaza, which is now in its seventh week.

Zaki Abu Mahadi: “After the war began, they started volunteering to prepare meals for people in need. They don’t carry weapons. They’re not resistance fighters. They are civilians. The 10-year-old child was out helping his brothers just to get something to eat under this siege. Why would you do this to them? What did they do wrong?”

1,600 Israeli Ex-Soldiers and Intelligence Agents Demand End to Assault on Gaza, Return of Hostages

Apr 14, 2025

In Israel, over 1,600 former Israeli paratroopers, soldiers and intelligence agents have signed a letter demanding a ceasefire deal that would see the release of all remaining hostages — even if that means an end to Israel’s assault on Gaza. The open letter reads in part, “We identify with the assertion that, at this time, the war serves mainly political and personal interests rather than security interests.”

Houthis Say U.S. Attacks on Yemen Killed Seven, Wounded 29

Apr 14, 2025

Yemen’s Houthis say overnight U.S. airstrikes killed at least seven people and wounded 29 others. The continued U.S. attacks came after Israel’s military said it downed two ballistic missiles fired from Yemen that triggered air raid sirens across Israel.

34 Killed, Over 100 Injured in Sumy, Ukraine, as Russia Bombs Palm Sunday Celebrations

Apr 14, 2025

World leaders have condemned a Russian attack on the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine Sunday that killed 34 people and injured 117 others. Two children were among the dead. Witnesses say a pair of ballistic missiles struck Sumy’s city center as crowds were gathering to celebrate the Palm Sunday holiday.

Natalia Pihul: “When the explosion happened, my mother was in the kitchen cooking some food for lunch. Please have a look. A cupboard was right here. Now it lies here on the floor. It fell, and its doors cut her head.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz accused Russia of “serious war crimes.” French President Emmanuel Macron said Russia showed blatant disregard for human lives and international law. President Donald Trump called the attack on Sumy “terrible,” but said he was “told it was a mistake.” In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack showed Russia is not interested in negotiating a ceasefire.

President Volodymyr Zelensky: “Wars only end when war crimes are not forgotten and when the aggressor is met with enough pressure. This is not happening now. Last Friday marked one month since Russia rejected the American proposal of a full, unconditional ceasefire. They feel no fear. And that’s why there are missiles. That’s why there are a hundred combat drones each night.”

U.S. Demands Control Over Ukrainian Gas Pipeline as Part of Arms-for-Minerals Deal

Apr 14, 2025

On Friday, U.S. and Ukrainian officials met to discuss President Trump’s proposal to secure mineral rights worth hundreds of billions of dollars in exchange for U.S. military aid. Reuters reports the latest draft includes a demand that the U.S. government’s International Development Finance Corporation take control of a major pipeline used to send Russian natural gas to Europe.

Trump Administration Ends Protected Status for Cameroonian and Afghan Immigrants

Apr 14, 2025

The Trump administration is terminating Temporary Protected Status, known as TPS, for immigrants from Cameroon and Afghanistan living in the U.S. The move affects some 14,600 Afghans and around 7,900 Cameroonians, who would be forced to leave the U.S. by May and June, respectively. The Council on American-Islamic Relations California said, “These individuals have fled war, persecution, and instability — and, in the case of many Afghans, risked their lives to support U.S. operations. This decision will separate families and force people into the shadows.”

Judge Rules Trump Admin Can Deport Mahmoud Khalil for His Beliefs

Apr 14, 2025

An immigration judge ruled Friday that abducted Columbia graduate Mahmoud Khalil can be deported for taking part in student protests against Israel’s war on Gaza. The government’s removal case against Khalil will continue in Louisiana while a separate case in a federal court in New Jersey proceeds, challenging the Trump administration’s claims it can remove people whose “beliefs, statements or associations” it deems are counter to foreign policy interests. Protesters took to the streets of New York City on Saturday.

Salma Allam: “I thought that our democracy is under threat, that we are supposed to live in a country where people have rights, where people have First Amendment rights, have the right to freedom of speech, have the right to protest, have the right to take the streets. And I thought that this is under attack. If they can come for Mahmoud, then they can come for any of us.”

We’ll have the latest on Mahmoud Khalil’s case after headlines with one of his lawyers, Diala Shamas.

State Dept. Has No Evidence Tying Abducted Tufts Student Rumeysa Ozturk to “Antisemitic” Activity

Apr 14, 2025

The Washington Post reports the State Department found no evidence linking Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk to antisemitic activities or public statements in support of terrorism, before masked agents in plainclothes abducted her on the street in Somerville, Massachusetts, on March 25. The Post reports a State Department memo determined Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not have sufficient grounds for revoking Ozturk’s visa, contradicting public accusations made by the Trump administration. The 30-year-old doctoral student from Turkey remains jailed at a privately run ICE detention center in Louisiana.

Trump Hosts El Salvador’s Bukele at White House Amid Uproar over U.S. Transfers to CECOT

Apr 14, 2025

El Salvador’s authoritarian President Nayib Bukele is visiting the White House today. On Sunday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said 10 more people were removed to El Salvador, claiming they were gang members. Nearly 300 people who were flown out of the U.S. since mid-March are now believed to be detained at the notorious CECOT mega-prison. Most of them are Venezuelan nationals, many of whom were removed simply on the basis of having tattoos, despite experts asserting this is not a sign of membership in the Tren de Aragua gang. On Saturday, the State Department told a judge that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father who was abducted to CECOT prison as an “administrative error,” is alive and still detained in El Salvador. A judge last week ordered the Trump administration to return him home to Maryland.

Judge Rules Against Religious Groups, Says ICE Can Raid Houses of Worship

Apr 14, 2025

In more immigration news, a judge ruled ICE can carry out raids on places of worship, siding with the Trump administration. Over two dozen faith groups sought to block the policy, which they say violates the right of individuals to practice their religion.

Trump Exempts Smartphones and Other Electronics from Steep Tariffs on China

Apr 14, 2025

The Trump administration has exempted smartphones, computers, semiconductors and other electronics from its sweeping 145% tariffs on Chinese goods. The exemption came amid backlash over reports that Trump’s trade war could increase the cost of Apple’s latest iPhone by as much as $675. A new survey by University of Michigan researchers finds U.S. consumer confidence has plunged to its second-lowest level on record.

Democrats Dig In on Suspected Insider Trading by Trump Associates Amid Tariffs Roller Coaster

Apr 14, 2025

There’s mounting evidence that Trump and his associates used insider knowledge to profit from stock market volatility set off by Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs. Video from the Oval Office last Wednesday showed Trump bragging about his friend, the investor Charles Schwab, making billions of dollars from market swings.

President Donald Trump: “This is Charles Schwab. It’s not just a company; it’s actually an individual, right? He made — he made two-and-a-half million today, and he made $900 million.”

On Sunday, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren called for the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch an investigation.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “It’s entirely appropriate to have an investigation to make sure that Donald Trump, Donald Trump’s family, Donald Trump’s inner circle didn’t get advance information and trade on that information.”

Trump Plans for More Cuts to Federal Climate Science Research

Apr 14, 2025

The Trump administration is preparing deep cuts to NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, in its latest assault on climate science. Internal budget documents call for $1.7 billion in cuts to NOAA’s $4.5 billion budget, with zero funding for climate, weather and ocean laboratories.

Trump Moves to Get Rid of Head Start, Which Offers Free Child Care to Poor Families

Apr 14, 2025

The Trump administration has proposed fully eliminating Head Start, the program created during Lyndon Johnson’s “war on poverty” that offers free child care to over 1 million low-income parents. That’s according to USA Today, which reports the cuts would also end meals, developmental screenings and healthcare for nearly 800,000 children.

This comes after a federal judge on Friday ruled that Elon Musk’s DOGE operation can access sensitive payment and data systems at the Treasury Department. Nineteen state attorneys general had sued to block access to the systems, which include bank account and Social Security information.

Bernie Sanders and AOC Address L.A. Crowd of 36,000 as Part of “Fighting Oligarchy” Tour

Apr 14, 2025

In California, an estimated 36,000 people gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for a “Fighting Oligarchy” tour organized by Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders.

Sen. Bernie Sanders: “We’re fighting a president who undermines our Constitution every day and threatens our freedom of speech and assembly and whose agents are rounding up innocent people off the streets, putting them in unmarked vans and throwing them in detention centers. That is what happens in dictatorships, not democracies. And we’re going to stop that outrageous action on the part of the president.”

Senator Sanders was joined by New York Democratic Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. On Saturday evening, Sanders made a surprise appearance on stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where he drew standing ovations as he called on people to fight for reproductive rights, workers’ rights, access to healthcare and to oppose Trump’s authoritarianism.

Ecuadorian Presidential Challenger Alleges Fraud After Incumbent Noboa Wins Reelection

Apr 14, 2025

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa won reelection in a runoff vote Sunday, according to preliminary results. But his leftist rival Luisa González is challenging the official results, which show Noboa with a lead of nearly 12 points.

Luisa González: “One of the exit polls gave us the victory. None showed a difference like the one we are seeing at the Electoral Council. None. Therefore, I report, before my people, before the media, before the world, that Ecuador is experiencing a dictatorship. We are facing the worst and most grotesque electoral fraud in the history of the Republic of Ecuador.”

Noboa is a businessman and heir to a banana industry fortune who’s made cracking down on crime his main priority. He’s been condemned for skirting legal norms in the process, including declaring a state of internal armed conflict to more easily deploy the military. Noboa declared another state of emergency on the eve of Sunday’s election, barring protests and other gatherings, and authorizing warrantless searches.

Gabon Coup Leader Brice Oligui Nguema Wins Presidential Election

Apr 14, 2025

In Gabon, Brice Oligui Nguema has won an eight-way race for the presidency by a landslide after an election on Saturday. Nguema led the 2023 military coup that deposed longtime authoritarian President Ali Bongo, whose family ruled Gabon for over half a century. Gabon is rich in oil but has one of Africa’s highest rates of inequality, with over half of rural voters living in poverty.

Suspect Charged in Arson Attack on Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Home

Apr 14, 2025

Back in the United States, Pennsylvania authorities have arrested and charged a man suspected of setting fire to Governor Josh Shapiro’s home while he and his family were asleep inside Sunday. Shapiro and his family were safely evacuated. Governor Shapiro spoke following the incident.

Gov. Josh Shapiro: “This type of violence is not OK. This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society.”

The suspect said he had been planning to beat Shapiro with a hammer if he encountered him. Authorities said they found a sledgehammer. The threat is drawing comparisons to the 2022 invasion of Congressmember Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home by a far-right attacker, who assaulted Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Firing Squad Executes South Carolina Prisoner Mikal Mahdi

Apr 14, 2025

In South Carolina, a firing squad shot and killed a death row prisoner on Friday. Witnesses report Mikal Mahdi cried out when multiple bullets struck him; he groaned twice and continued breathing for 80 seconds before taking a final, gasping breath. It’s the second time South Carolina has used the execution method in the past five weeks.

Protest in Cambridge Demands Harvard Refuse to Comply with Trump Threats

Apr 14, 2025

Over 1,000 people rallied in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to demand Harvard resist the Trump administration’s threats of withholding $9 billion in federal funding. Trump warned he would take the money away unless the university eliminates DEI programming and suppresses pro-Palestinian voices. Harvard professors sued the Trump administration last week over the threat. This is a Harvard senior from Sweden at Saturday’s protest.

Harvard senior: “I have talked to so many friends who were scared of just showing up today, because we have seen our friends get their visas revoked, get detained and potentially — potentially deported. So, the self-silencing that is happening right now is really, really scary, and that is what we have to stand up against. I think that there is no more dangerous response to authoritarianism than self-silencing.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.