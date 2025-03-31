International News Briefs for Monday, March 31, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Earthquake Death Toll Passes 2,000 in Burma; Trump’s USAID Cuts Slow Rescue Effort

Mar 31, 2025

The death toll in Burma from Friday’s 7.7 magnitude earthquake has topped 2,000 and is expected to rise significantly as rescuers try to reach people buried under rubble. At least 19 people also died in Thailand. The World Health Organization is warning healthcare facilities in Burma are overwhelmed as aid and humanitarian groups express alarm over the devastation.

Su Mon Htay: “People are just desperate, devastated. And when I see the damage at the bridges and the roads, it was so huge. I have never seen anything like that in my life before. … We were so astonished when we see the situation in Mandalay. Everything is like gone, and people are still trapped. And the casualties and everything is still counting.”

The New York Times reports President Trump’s dismantling of USAID has hampered the U.S. response to the earthquake in Burma. While China, Russia and India quickly sent emergency teams, a three-person team from the U.S. is not expected to arrive until Wednesday. On Friday, some employees at USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance received layoff emails while they were preparing to respond to the earthquake.

Burma is one of Asia’s poorest nations and has been ruled by a military junta since a coup in 2021. Over the weekend, rebel groups accused the junta of carrying out airstrikes following the earthquake.

Deadly Israeli Attacks on Gaza Continue as 15 Aid Workers Found in Mass Grave Near Rafah

Mar 31, 2025

Israeli forces are continuing to attack Gaza as Palestinians observe the second day of Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan. On Sunday, Israeli attacks killed at least 64 Palestinians. Dozens more Palestinians have been killed today, including many children. This comes as the United Nations is warning Gaza may run out of flour for bread within a week as Israel continues its total blockade of aid.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Red Crescent Society has recovered the bodies of 15 emergency workers, including eight medics with the Red Crescent, who were killed when Israeli forces opened fire on their vehicles near Rafah last week. It was the single deadliest attack on Red Cross or Red Crescent workers in the world since 2017. Jonathan Whittall, a top U.N. official in Gaza, spoke at the site of the mass grave.

Jonathan Whittall: “Health workers have never been a target. And yet we’re here today digging up a mass grave of first responders and paramedics. Seven days ago, Civil Defense and PRCS ambulances arrived at the scene. One by one, they were hit, they were struck. Their bodies were gathered and buried in this mass grave. We’re digging them out in their uniforms, with their gloves on. They were here to save lives. Instead, they ended up in a mass grave. Their vehicles, their ambulances, U.N. vehicles, Civil Defense vehicles are crushed and dumped, covered in sand next to us. It’s absolute horror what has happened here.”

Israeli Settlers & Soldiers Attack Masafer Yatta Again, But Only Palestinians Are Arrested

Mar 31, 2025

In news from the occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers and soldiers have repeatedly attacked Palestinians living in the village of Jinba in Masafer Yatta. On Friday, a settler mob attacked the village and injured six Palestinians, including a 64-year-old man who suffered a skull fracture. Hours later, Israeli forces raided the village and handcuffed and blindfolded all of the Palestinian men in the village. At least 22 Palestinians were detained. The Associated Press ran an article about what happened, with the headline “Israeli settlers seen on camera assaulting a Palestinian village. Police arrest only Palestinians.”

The attacks come a week after settlers brutally beat the Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Ballal, who was then detained by Israel’s military. The attack on Ballal came just weeks after he won an Academy Award for co-directing the documentary “No Other Land” about violent Israeli settlers trying to seize his community in Masafer Yatta. On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a statement apologizing for not initially supporting Ballal after he was beaten and detained.

Israel Bombs Beirut Suburb for First Time Since November

Mar 31, 2025

In Lebanon, an Israeli airstrike blew up a residential building in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday. It was the first Israeli attack on Beirut since a truce was reached in November. Residents of the neighborhood decried the Israeli strikes.

Rouaida Hobeika: “This destruction, we got used to it. There’s nothing new. This is their approach. Their approach is vandalism, destruction. Their approach is killing. They don’t need a reason to hit us. They invented a reason to hit us now. This is normal, and all the world knows it. The old and young know it. Praise be to God.”

Israel also attacked the town of Kfar Tibnit in southern Lebanon, killing at least three people and wounding 18, including women and children.

U.S. Bombing Campaign on Yemen Continues

Mar 31, 2025

The U.S. is continuing its bombing campaign targeting the Houthis in Yemen. Overnight U.S. airstrikes hit areas of the capital Sana’a. The U.S. also attacked Yemen early on Saturday. Houthi officials say the U.S. strikes have killed at least 59 people since March 15, after Houthi fighters said they would resume Red Sea cargo attacks over Israel’s renewed all-out war on Gaza. Residents in Yemen criticized the ongoing U.S. attacks.

Ezzadine Ali: “The American-Israeli aggression has carried out several airstrikes on the outskirts of the city of Saada, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of some citizens. We want to tell the American enemy that this bombing will not deter us from supporting Gaza.”

Trump Refuses to Rule Out Using Military Force to Take Greenland After Vance Visit

Mar 31, 2025

President Trump has told NBC News that he won’t rule out using military force to take Greenland from Denmark. Trump’s comment came a day after Vice President JD Vance visited Greenland as part of his delegation with his wife Usha Vance, national security adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright. On a scaled-back trip, they only visited a remote U.S. space base north of the Arctic Circle. The base is about 1,000 miles north of Greenland’s capital Nuuk. During a speech to U.S. troops, Vance repeatedly accused Denmark of neglecting Greenland.

Vice President JD Vance: “The president said we have to have Greenland, and I think that we do have to be more serious about the security of Greenland. We can’t just ignore this place. We can’t just ignore the president’s desires.”

One Danish TV channel reported U.S. officials went door to door in Greenland looking for locals who would be willing to meet with second lady Usha Vance, but the U.S. officials couldn’t find anyone interested. Usha Vance was originally scheduled to go to Greenland’s national dog sledding championship, but, under pressure, the U.S. dramatically scaled back the scope of the trip, which Greenland’s prime minister criticized as “highly aggressive.” In Nuuk, residents criticized the U.S. vice president for coming to Greenland.

Nuuk resident: “I don’t want the U.S. to invade us. They can do their own business, military business, in Thule, but they are not welcome here in Nuuk.”

Trump Asks Supreme Court to Rule on Alien Enemies Act of 1798

Mar 31, 2025

In immigration news, the Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a lower judge’s ruling that has blocked Trump from removing more immigrants from the United States after he invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. The Justice Department filed an emergency appeal on Friday claiming that U.S. District Judge James Boasberg had unconstitutionally intruded on the president’s national security powers by ordering the Trump administration to stop sending Venezuelan immigrants, accused without evidence of being gang members, to a supermax prison complex in El Salvador.

Immigration Protests Held in Dallas & Outside Krome Detention Center in Florida

Mar 31, 2025

A number of immigration-related protests took place nationwide this weekend. In Florida, hundreds protested outside the Krome Detention Center, condemning what they described as “inhumane conditions” at the prison. Two men have died at Krome over the past two months. Meanwhile, thousands of protesters marched in Dallas, Texas, against Trump’s immigration policies. Hector Flores is president of the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Hector Flores: “We Latinos are the backbone of this great state. We build the buildings. We paint the murals. We cook the meals from every culture in every corner of this country. We are the architects, the artisans, the chefs, the caregivers, the teachers, the scientists. Look around you. Look at this wonderful multitude that are here. We all do the different work that has to be done in this country, that makes America great.”

Report: U.S. Secretly Revoking Immigration Statuses of International Students

Mar 31, 2025

The news site Zeteo is reporting the Trump administration has begun secretly revoking immigration statuses of international university students without the knowledge of the students or their university. Most of the students have reportedly been from the Middle East and Muslim-majority countries. The move by ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, makes it possible for federal agents to then seize the students without warning.

In related news, The Times of India reports the State Department has emailed hundreds of international students, asking them to self-deport for allegedly participating in campus activism.

This comes as legal battles continue over a number of students who have already been detained. On Saturday, protesters gathered outside a federal building in Minneapolis after ICE detained a graduate student at the University of Minnesota. On Friday, protesters also rallied outside a New Jersey courthouse where a hearing was held on the case of Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia student protest leader who was detained three weeks ago. Amy Torres is the head of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice.

Amy Torres: “Yes, this is about Palestine. And also this is not about Palestine. This is about this administration taking the issue that they believe is the least sympathetic and making an example out of the people that they arrest so that they can dehumanize the issue, they can dehumanize the actors, they can dehumanize the people standing up, as a means of going after every single one of us.”

Columbia University Board Installs New President After Interim Leader Resigns

Mar 31, 2025

The interim president of Columbia University, Katrina Armstrong, resigned on Friday just a week after the school capitulated to a number of demands by the Trump administration, which had threatened to pull $400 million in federal funding from the school. Columbia’s Board of Trustees then elevated its own board co-chair Claire Shipman to become the school’s new interim president.

On Saturday, a group of Columbia alumni ripped up their diplomas to protest the detention of Mahmoud Khalil and what they see as the school’s complicity with the Trump administration.

Law Firm Skadden Arps Agrees to Provide $100M in Pro Bono Work to Avoid Trump Sanctions

Mar 31, 2025

Another major law firm has agreed to cut a deal with President Trump. The firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has agreed to provide more than $100 million in pro bono work for initiatives backed by the Trump administration in an effort to avoid being sanctioned by the White House.

Meanwhile, another firm, Perkins Coie, has opted to challenge Trump’s sanctions, but the Financial Times reports other large firms are refusing to sign a brief supporting Perkins Coie amid concerns they will face retaliation by the Trump administration.

Tesla Takedown: Anti-Elon Musk Protests Held at Over 200 Dealerships

Mar 31, 2025

On Saturday, demonstrators gathered at over 200 Tesla dealerships and facilities nationwide in a protest over Tesla CEO and Trump adviser Elon Musk’s role in what they described as an illegal coup. Hundreds protested outside a Tesla dealership in Brooklyn, New York.

Sommer Gentry: “Well, I don’t really care about Musk. What I care about is the rule of law and the people getting to see their government working the way it’s supposed to. And it’s not supposed to be run by an unelected billionaire who callously tears apart scientific research, you know, putting cancer survivors at risk, putting federal trials that are going to learn cures. Everybody gets sick. Who are these people who think we don’t need science?”

Musk Gives Out $1 Million Checks in Wisconsin Ahead of Critical Supreme Court Election

Mar 31, 2025

A day after the mass protests, Elon Musk traveled to Green Bay, Wisconsin, ahead of Tuesday’s state Supreme Court election. Musk has spent around $20 million to support Trump-backed candidate Brad Schimel over liberal Susan Crawford in what’s become the most expensive judicial election in U.S. history.

On Friday, Wisconsin’s attorney general sued Musk for offering to give $1 million checks to two voters who signed one of his petitions. On Sunday, Musk went ahead with his giveaway.

Elon Musk: “Let me first hand out two $1 million checks in appreciation.”

Trump: “There Are Methods” He Could Use to Stay in Power for a Third Term

Mar 31, 2025

President Trump has admitted to NBC that he is considering ways he could serve a third term as president despite a constitutional ban preventing him from doing so. Trump said, “There are methods which you could do it.” He went on to say, “I’m not joking.” The 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

After Being Forced Out, Top FDA Vaccine Regulator Decries RFK’s “Misinformation & Lies”

Mar 31, 2025

In health news, the top vaccine regulator at the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Peter Marks, has resigned after being forced out by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In his resignation letter, Marks wrote, “it has become clear that truth and transparency are not desired by the secretary, but rather he wishes subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies.”

Meanwhile, HHS has hired David Geier, a longtime vaccine skeptic, to head a federal study of immunizations and autism.

In addition, ProPublica is reporting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered staff last week not to release a report on measles that stressed the need for vaccinations. This all comes amid a measles outbreak that has infected over 520 people, including over 400 in Texas, almost entirely among unvaccinated individuals.

Sudanese Military Seizes Major Market in Omdurman, Cementing Control of Capital Region

Mar 31, 2025

In news from Sudan, the Sudanese military has taken control of a major market in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum. This brings the military closer to regaining full control of the entire capital area. On Sunday, the military’s rivals, the Rapid Support Forces, confirmed it had pulled troops out of Khartoum, but the RSF threatened to return.

French Court Bars Far-Right Marine Le Pen from Running for Office for Five Years

Mar 31, 2025

A French court today has barred far-right, anti-immigrant leader Marine Le Pen from running for office for five years, blocking her from the 2027 presidential race. The ruling, which could upend French politics, came after a court found her guilty of embezzling EU funds to help finance her far-right National Rally party. Le Pen was also sentenced to four years in prison.

Read more news here on Havana Times.