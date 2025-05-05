International News Briefs for Monday, May 5, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on, Monday, May 5, 2025.

57 Palestinians Starve to Death as Israeli Siege on Gaza Continues; Israel Seeks to Expand War

May 05, 2025

The Israeli military is calling up tens of thousands of reservists as Israel’s security cabinet has unanimously approved plans to expand its assault on Gaza, where Israel has already killed at least 52,000 Palestinians over the past 18 months — and that figure is believed to be a vast undercount. Israel has killed more than 2,400 Palestinians since it broke the ceasefire in mid-March. One Israeli official told CNN the new plan for Gaza involves “the conquest of territory and remaining there.”

This comes as Israel’s devastating blockade on all humanitarian and food aid has entered its third month. Health officials in Gaza say at least 57 Palestinians have already starved to death. According to UNICEF, more than 9,000 children have been admitted for treatment for acute malnutrition so far this year. Aid groups are blasting a new Israeli proposal to take control of aid distribution and put U.S. security contractors in charge. Jan Egeland of the Norwegian Refugee Council said, “They want to manipulate and militarize all aid to civilians, forcing us to deliver supplies through hubs designed by the Israeli military.”

Meanwhile, Israel continued to attack Palestinians across Gaza over the weekend. One strike in Khan Younis killed newlyweds Alaa Abu Al-’Anin and Hala Zorob one day after their wedding. Survivors of the blast denounced the Israeli attack.

Jehad Sarhan: “I wish my voice could reach the whole world to tell them that we are oppressed. Our children die of hunger every day. They are torn apart in front of our eyes, and we cannot do anything.”

In other news from Gaza, one of Pope Francis’s popemobiles is being turned into a mobile healthcare unit for children in Gaza. Pope Francis gave his blessing to the initiative before his death.

Houthis Vow More Attacks on Israel to Protest “Crime of Genocide” in Gaza

May 05, 2025

Tension is escalating between Israel and Yemen after a Houthi missile hit near Ben Gurion Airport outside of Tel Aviv. The Houthis said it carried out the strike “in rejection of [Israel’s] crime of genocide.” A Houthi military spokesperson vowed more attacks on Israel.

Yahya Sarea: “The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they will work to impose a comprehensive air blockade on the Israeli enemy by repeatedly targeting airports, most notably Lod Airport, known in Israel as Ben Gurion Airport.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to respond to the Houthi attack and threatened Iran, as well.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is continuing to bomb Yemen on an almost daily basis. At least 16 people were injured in U.S. airstrikes overnight on the capital Sana’a.

Trump Says “I Don’t Know” When Asked If He Needs to Uphold Constitution

May 05, 2025

In an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” President Trump said he does not know if he needs to uphold the Constitution. Trump made the comment when questioned by Kristen Welker.

Kristen Welker: “Your secretary of state says everyone who’s here, citizens and noncitizens, deserve due process. Do you agree, Mr. President?”

President Donald Trump: “I don’t know. I’m not — I’m not a lawyer. I don’t know.”

Kristen Welker: “Well, the Fifth Amendment says as much.”

President Donald Trump: “I don’t know. It seems — it seems — it might say that, but if you’re talking about that, then we’d have to have a million or 2 million or 3 million trials. We have thousands of people that are some murderers and some drug dealers and some of the worst people on Earth.”

Kristen Welker: “But” —

President Donald Trump: “Some of the worst, most dangerous people on Earth. And I was elected to get them the hell out of here, and the courts are holding me from doing it.”

Kristen Welker: “But even given those numbers that you’re talking about, don’t you need to uphold the Constitution of the United States as president?”

President Donald Trump: “I don’t know.”

Gov. Tony Evers Blasts “Chilling Threats” from White House over Wisconsin Immigration Policies

May 05, 2025

In immigration news, Wisconsin’s Democratic Governor Tony Evers is pushing back after Trump’s border czar Tom Homan suggested he and other state officials could be arrested over local immigration policies. Homan made the veiled threat when questioned last week by the far-right news website Gateway Pundit.

Jordan Conradson: “Why not just arrest the leaders who are harboring and shielding illegal aliens — actually, terrorists — from deportation?”

Tom Homan: “Wait ’til you see what’s coming”

Jordan Conradson: “OK. And there’s — well, real quick, your comments on the Wisconsin governor sending directives to state agencies to not comply with ICE and actually stop your deportation efforts?”

Tom Homan: “Wait ’til you see what’s coming.”

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers responded in this video posted online.

Gov. Tony Evers: “Overnight, Republican lawmakers piled on, encouraging the Trump administration to arrest me. Chilling threats like this should be of concern to every Wisconsinite and every American who cares about this country and the values we hold dear.”

In related news, the Justice Department has sued the city of Denver and the state of Colorado over their sanctuary laws, claiming they interfere with federal immigration enforcement.

Trump Admin Slaps Terror Designation on 2 Haitian Gangs

May 05, 2025

In other immigration news, the Trump administration has designated two Haitian gangs as “terrorist groups.” Many experts fear the move could deepen the humanitarian crisis in Haiti if aid groups pull back out of fear of being prosecuted for dealing with armed groups.

Trump Planning to Reopen Alcatraz; WH Posts Image of Trump as Pope

May 05, 2025

President Trump says he is directing the Bureau of Prisons to reopen and enlarge Alcatraz, the infamous jail located on an island in the San Francisco Bay. The prison has been closed for over 60 years and is a popular tourist spot.

Meanwhile, the White House has posted an AI image of Trump depicted as the pope, prompting outrage. The New York State Catholic Conference blasted the president, saying, “We just buried our beloved Pope Francis and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor of St. Peter. Do not mock us.”

In more Trump news, the U.S. Army confirmed there will be a large military parade in Washington on his birth on June 14th which is also the Army’s 250th anniversary. Some 6,600 soldiers are expected to take part, along with 150 military vehicles and 50 military aircraft.

On Sunday, Trump also announced a new 100% tariff on foreign-made films, claiming that they pose a “National Security threat.” The announcement came as a surprise to Hollywood studios.

Trump Asks SCOTUS to Allow DOGE Access to Sensitive Social Security Data

May 05, 2025

On Friday, the Trump administration filed an emergency appeal asking the Supreme Court to let members of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency access sensitive Social Security records of hundreds of millions of people. In March, one federal judge described DOGE’s efforts as a “fishing expedition” that was “in search of a fraud epidemic, based on little more than suspicion.”

“Sovereignty Is Not for Sale”: Pres. Sheinbaum Dismisses Trump Plan to Send U.S. Troops to Mexico

May 05, 2025

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has forcefully rejected President Trump’s idea of sending U.S. troops into Mexico to combat drug cartels. On Saturday, she detailed a call she held with Trump last month.

President Claudia Sheinbaum: “In one of the calls, the U.S. President Donald Trump said it was important for the U.S. Army to enter Mexico to help us in the fight against drug trafficking. And I want to say that’s true. In some of the calls, he said, quote, ‘How can we help you fight drug trafficking? I propose that the U.S. Army come in to help you.’ And you know what I told him? ‘No, President Trump, the territory is sacrosanct. Sovereignty is sacrosanct. Sovereignty is not for sale. Sovereignty is loved and defended.’”

Trump lashed out at Sheinbaum, saying, “She is so afraid of the cartels she can’t even think straight.”

Death Toll in RSF Attacks on Al-Nahud Mount to 300

May 05, 2025

In Sudan, the death toll in the city of Al-Nahud has risen to 300, days after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces say they captured the key city in West Kordofan state, which borders Darfur. Among the 300 killed in the RSF attacks were at least 21 children.

Separately, on Sunday, RSF drone attacks struck a military airport in the city of Port Sudan. They were the first direct attacks on the de facto capital of Sudan’s military-led government since the devastating civil war broke out over two years ago.

This all comes as the International Court of Justice is ruling today in Sudan’s genocide case against the United Arab Emirates, which Sudan accuses of fueling the RSF.

Bombings in South Sudan Kill 7 People, Incl. a Baby, and Destroy MSF Health Facilities

May 05, 2025

In South Sudan, at least seven people were killed, including a 9-month-old baby, and another 20 were injured in bombings on a market in Fangak County in the Greater Upper Nile region. The group Doctors Without Borders said the explosions completely destroyed its pharmacy and damaged its hospital, the area’s only hospital. The perpetrator has not been confirmed, but the deadly attack comes at a time of increasing conflict and amid fears of a new civil war in South Sudan after a power-sharing deal collapsed in March.

Australia’s Albanese Wins Reelection as Voters Reject Trump-Like Conservative Challenger

May 05, 2025

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his ruling Labor Party will remain in power after defeating conservative Peter Dutton of the Liberal Party in Saturday’s national elections. Dutton’s hard-line immigration plans and criticism of China earned him comparisons to Trump by Australians, who cited the high cost of living as their top concern. Dutton was roundly rejected by voters Saturday — and even lost his own seat — despite leading in the polls a few months ago. The victory for Australia’s Labor Party comes a week after Canadians also rejected the conservative challenger in national elections. Anthony Albanese delivered a victory speech in Sydney.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: “In this time of global uncertainty, Australians have chosen optimism and determination. Australians have chosen to face global challenges the Australian way: looking after each other while building for the future.”

Earlier today, Albanese said he had a “warm conversation” with Trump on tariffs and the joint Australia-U.S.-U.K. defense pact.

Hard-Right, Pro-Trump Candidate George Simion Wins First Round of Romanian Elections

May 05, 2025

In Romania, the hard-right, nationalist, pro-Trump politician George Simion won the first round of presidential voting on Sunday. He will face Bucharest Mayor Nicușor Dan in a runoff on May 18. The election comes five months after Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled a presidential election won by the far-right ultranationalist Călin Georgescu, who was barred from running again after being charged with campaign violations and being involved with a fascist organization. Despite the charges, Simion has vowed to give him a leadership post if he wins the runoff.

Judge Sentences Landlord to 53 Years for Murdering 6-Year-Old Palestinian American Wadea al-Fayoume

May 05, 2025

An Illinois landlord who stormed the home of his tenants and fatally stabbed a 6-year-old Palestinian American boy in October 2023 has been sentenced to 53 years in prison. In February, a jury had found Joseph Czuba guilty of murder and hate crimes for killing Wadea al-Fayoume, whom he stabbed 26 times. Ahmed Rehab, the executive director of CAIR-Chicago, said, “No sentence can restore what was taken, but today’s outcome delivers a necessary measure of justice. Wadee was an innocent child. He was targeted because of who he was — Muslim, Palestinian, and loved.”

John Fetterman’s Staff Has Been Raising Concerns over His Mental Fitness

May 05, 2025

Questions are mounting about Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman’s ability to continue serving, after recent reports that former and current staffers are increasingly concerned about his erratic behavior. Fetterman, who had a stroke in 2022, had run as a progressive but has sharply shifted to the right. In May 2024, his former chief of staff wrote a 1,600-word email to the medical director of the traumatic brain injury and neuropsychiatry unit at Walter Reed expressing concern over Fetterman’s mental health, including his “conspiratorial thinking; megalomania … and rambling.”

New York magazine reveals that in a private meeting in February, Fetterman spoke against Israel’s then-ceasefire, saying, “Let’s get back to killing.” During a discussion on Gaza and the Palestinians, he reportedly said, “Kill them all.” In February, The Intercept reported there had been an exodus from Fetterman’s staff in part due to his shift on Israel and his willingness to work with President Trump. Many of Fetterman’s small donors have also asked for him to return their campaign donations to him.

Starbase: New Texas Town Created at Launch Site of Elon Musk’s Starlink

May 05, 2025

Image Credit: SpaceX

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, now has his own city. On Saturday, residents in South Texas voted to make the home of Musk’s SpaceX rocket company its own city called Starbase. It’s located about 25 miles east of Brownsville. Most of the voters are believed to have been SpaceX employees. The South Texas Environmental Justice Network campaigned against Starbase becoming its own city, warning it could lead to more environmental damage to the area.

Texas Becomes 16th GOP-Led State to Implement School Vouchers

May 05, 2025

Image Credit: Facebook/Governor Greg Abbott

In other news from Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott has signed the country’s largest school voucher program into law, making Texas the 16th state to make taxpayer funds available to pay for private schools. So-called school choice is a Republican-pushed program which sucks money from budget-strapped public schools and largely benefits wealthier families.

This comes as the conservative-led U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to allow publicly funded charter schools to start including religious schools.

Trump Admin Ends Louisiana Desegregation Order, Opens Probe into Chicago Program for Black Students

May 05, 2025

Image Credit: Bettmann/Contributor

In more education news, the Justice Department last week terminated a half-century-old school desegregation order in Louisiana. The Plaquemines Parish School Board came under a federal consent decree in 1966 for refusing to comply with the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing segregation in schools. Trump’s DOJ said it is “correcting wrongs from the past.”

In related news, the Education Department has launched an investigation into a Chicago school program designed to help Black students. The federal agency said it could withhold federal funding from the district over the Black Student Success Plan, alleging that it discriminates against non-Black students.

