International News Briefs for Tuesday, February 11, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Gaza Ceasefire on the Brink of Collapse After Hamas Cites Israel’s Violations

Feb 11, 2025

The ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel that would lead to the release of captives on both sides is now on the brink of collapse, after Hamas said Israel had repeatedly violated the agreement. Hamas cited recent deadly attacks by Israel, including four Palestinians killed over the weekend, as well as large shortfalls in the number of humanitarian aid and fuel trucks allowed to enter Gaza. Palestinians say Israel has barred all but 20,000 of the 200,000 tents that it agreed to send and has entirely failed in its commitment to allow 60,000 mobile homes into Gaza. On Monday, President Trump said the ceasefire deal should be canceled unless Hamas releases all of its remaining hostages by Saturday, repeating his threat that “all hell is going to break out” in Gaza. Palestinians reacted to Trump’s threat.

Jomaa Abu Kosh: “Donald Trump, the U.S. president, says that ‘if Hamas does not provide us with the hostages on time, Gaza will become hell.’ What hell? Hell worse than what we already have? Hell worse than killing? The destruction, all the practices and inhumane crimes that have occurred in the Gaza Strip have not happened anywhere else in the world.”

Most of Gaza remains without running water or reliable power, and most families lack basic services like sanitation and healthcare. This week, heavy rain and strong winds have left hundreds of thousands of people living in makeshift tents exposed to the severe cold and wet conditions.

Trump Says Mass Expulsion Plan for Gaza’s Palestinians Doesn’t Include the Right of Return

Feb 11, 2025

President Trump has said Palestinians will have no right of return to Gaza under his plan to expel the territory’s entire Palestinian population and for the U.S. to “own” Gaza. Trump spoke to Fox News’s Bret Baier.

President Donald Trump: “We’ll build beautiful communities for the 1.9 million people. We’ll build beautiful communities, safe communities, could be five, six, could be two. But we’ll build safe communities a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is. In the meantime, I would own this. Think of it as a real estate development for the future. It would be a beautiful piece of land, no big money spent.

Bret Baier: “Would the Palestinians have the right to return?”

President Donald Trump: “No, they wouldn’t, because they’re going to have much better housing.”

Trump Threatens to Cut Aid to Jordan and Egypt Unless They Accept Palestinians Expelled from Gaza

Feb 11, 2025

President Trump is meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah at the White House today. Ahead of the meeting, Trump threatened to cut off U.S. aid to Jordan and to Egypt unless the two countries agree to take in the more than 2 million Palestinians Trump is seeking to permanently expel from Gaza. Both Egypt and Jordan have rejected Trump’s idea, which has drawn scorn and condemnation across the Arab world and from world leaders.

This week, more than 110 U.S. organizations said they are “deeply alarmed” by Trump’s recent statements. The NGOs wrote in a joint public letter, “Palestine is not just an idea — it is a place. It is a homeland to the Palestinian people. To participate in, facilitate, or endorse their removal from it would violate every precept of international law, devastate the rules-based international order that protects us all, do irreversible harm to America’s global influence, and be an act of unconscionable immorality.”

Israeli Forces Raid East Jerusalem Bookseller and Seize Books Critical of Occupation

Feb 11, 2025

In occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli forces raided two locations of the Educational Bookshop, a beloved cultural hub that was established more than four decades ago. Israeli soldiers detained Palestinian owners Ahmad and Mahmoud Muna and seized hundreds of books on Palestine, including an English-language coloring book for children titled “From the River to the Sea” and “Gaza in Crisis” by Noam Chomsky and Israeli scholar Ilan Pappé. We’ll have more on this later in the broadcast with acclaimed Palestinian poet and journalist Mohammed El-Kurd.

Federal Judge Rules Trump Unlawfully Defied Order to Unfreeze Federal Funds

Feb 11, 2025

The Trump administration has pushed the United States deeper into a constitutional crisis after a federal judge in Rhode Island said the White House ignored his previous order halting Trump’s sweeping federal funding freeze. U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. ruled Monday that the Trump administration continues to violate his “clear and unambiguous” January 29 ruling to keep federal funds flowing. The New York Times reports it’s the first time a judge has expressly declared that the Trump administration is disobeying a judicial mandate. Attorneys general from 22 states warned in a court filing Friday that Trump’s refusal to heed the judge’s order continues to cause immediate and irreparable harm, jeopardizing “jobs, lives, and the social fabric of life.”

Lawmakers Join Protests at Shuttered Office of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Feb 11, 2025

In Washington, D.C., hundreds of protesters rallied outside the offices of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Monday after the Trump administration moved to shut down the agency’s headquarters and cut off its funding. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is credited with creating the CFPB, slammed Elon Musk’s DOGE operation and the Office of Management and Budget’s director Russell Vought, saying their attempt to shutter the CFPB is “the payoff to the rich guys.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “This fight is about more than just our financial rules and regulations. This fight is about more than just Democrat-versus-Republican politics. This fight is about hard-working people versus the billionaires who want to squeeze more and more and more money out of them.”

Court Extends Deadline for Elon Musk’s Offer of Buyouts for Federal Workers

Feb 11, 2025

A federal judge has indefinitely extended the deadline for government workers to accept a buyout issued by Elon Musk’s DOGE operation, offering eight months of pay and benefits to anyone taking an early retirement. Unions representing hundreds of thousands of government workers celebrated the extension as a temporary victory while legal challenges to the buyout offer proceed in court.

Trump Halts Enforcement of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, Fires Head of Government Ethics Office

Feb 11, 2025

President Trump signed an executive order Monday directing the Department of Justice to stop enforcing the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977, which bars U.S. citizens from bribing foreign government officials to win business.

Separately, Trump fired the head of the Office of Government Ethics on Monday. David Huitema was nominated by President Biden and confirmed last November by the Senate, before Trump fired him just weeks into his five-year tenure.

Meanwhile, Hampton Dellinger, the head of the independent federal agency that protects whistleblowers, filed a lawsuit Monday challenging his dismissal from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel by President Trump. The Project on Government Oversight called it an illegal firing that “undermines the office that investigates whistleblower disclosures of wrongdoing and enforces the law meant to keep partisan politics out of the federal workforce.” On Monday, a federal court issued a stay allowing Dellinger to keep his job for at least a few days longer while the court considers his lawsuit.

Trump Administration Will Use IRS Criminal Unit to Pursue Undocumented Immigrants

Feb 11, 2025

Image Credit: University of Hawai‘i–West O‘ahu/Flickr

A third federal judge has blocked President Trump’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. There are at least nine lawsuits challenging Trump’s order, including one by the ACLU. In related news, Trump’s Homeland Security Department is looking to deputize officials with the Internal Revenue Service’s criminal unit and other Treasury Department personnel to assist in federal immigration enforcement.

“Eric Adams Sold Us Out”: DOJ Orders Prosecutors to Drop Case Against NYC Mayor

Feb 11, 2025

The U.S. Justice Department has directed Manhattan prosecutors to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Emil Bove, Trump’s acting deputy attorney general, wrote that the DOJ decided to interfere because the indictment against Adams created a hurdle in Adams’s ability to carry out Trump’s crackdown on immigrant communities. The DOJ is calling for the charges to be dropped without prejudice, meaning they can be revived in the future. The order came on the same day that Adams reportedly ordered his staff not to publicly criticize Trump and not to intervene with federal immigration enforcement. This comes amid mounting confusion and mixed messages from the Adams administration over how workers should respond to ICE if they show up at city buildings like schools and hospitals. Last month, Eric Adams traveled to Palm Beach to personally meet with Trump and attended his inauguration. Queens assemblymember and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani said, “In the midst of a right-wing billionaire assault on the working class of our city, [Eric Adams] sold us out for another personal favor.”

Trump Pardons Ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, 5 Years After Commuting Sentence

Feb 11, 2025

On Monday, Trump pardoned former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who in 2011 was convicted and jailed for attempting to sell Barack Obama’s U.S. Senate seat. Blagojevich’s prison term was cut short in 2020 when Trump commuted his sentence during his first presidency.

Senate Advances Nomination of Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence

Feb 11, 2025

The U.S. Senate voted Monday to advance Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination to become director of national intelligence. Many Democrats have opposed Gabbard’s nomination over her 2017 meeting with Syria’s then-leader Bashar al-Assad and past comments blaming NATO for Russia’s war on Ukraine. This is California Senator Adam Schiff speaking from the Senate floor Monday.

Sen. Adam Schiff: “She can apologize for Assad or Putin or any other murderous dictator to her heart’s content. But we’re not considering Ms. Gabbard for some position in which her bizarre fondness for foreign despots is beside the point. She is not the nominee for postmaster general. We’re considering her for one of the most important jobs in our intelligence community. And for that, Tulsi Gabbard is a walking five-alarm fire and must be rejected.”

During her Senate confirmation hearing, Tulsi Gabbard repeatedly refused to call Edward Snowden a traitor.

Sam Altman and Elon Musk Troll Each Other over OpenAI; Vance Warns EU Against Tech Regulation

Feb 11, 2025

Sam Altman, the CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, said his company is not for sale, after Elon Musk and his investors on Monday offered to buy OpenAI’s for-profit assets for $97.4 billion. Altman responded to the bid by posting on X: “no thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want.” Altman has been attempting to disentangle OpenAI, which developed ChatGPT, from its nonprofit status and board. OpenAI was co-founded by Musk in 2015, but he left in 2019.

Vice President JD Vance, who is in Paris for the AI Action Summit — as is Sam Altman — warned other countries against regulating U.S. tech and blasted the EU’s ongoing efforts to regulate AI, social media and tech monopolies.

Pentagon Issues Ban on Transgender Troops; Education Dept. to End Programs for Trans Students

Feb 11, 2025

The Pentagon has ordered an immediate ban on transgender military recruits and halted all gender-affirming medical procedures for active-duty military. Legal groups, including Human Rights Campaign, have filed lawsuits against Trump’s anti-trans EO on behalf of military members. On Friday, the Education Department ordered an end to programs that support transgender students.

Here in New York, trans youth and their allies held a massive rally in Union Square to defend trans rights amid recent moves by local hospitals to halt gender-affirming care. This is 14-year-old Niro.

Niro: “As a preexisting NYU Langone patient, the recent events concerning NYU and the orange in office is really upsetting, though I’m not directly as affected as others who recently have been denied healthcare. This is pure discrimination. This is offensive. This should not be allowed. And I want to finish by saying that we, as a community, will not stop fighting this fight!”

