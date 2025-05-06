International News Briefs for Tuesday, May 6, 2025

HAVANA TIMES – Here are some of the top international news stories compiled by Democracy Now on, Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

Israeli Military Strikes Western Yemen, Southern Lebanon

May 06, 2025

Yemen’s Houthi movement says four people were killed and nearly 40 others wounded Monday after Israel bombed a cement factory and a port in the Red Sea city of Hodeidah. They were Israel’s first strikes on Yemen in months, coming a day after Houthis fired a missile that struck Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport and amid near-daily U.S. attacks on Yemen.

Separately, Israel bombed Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley and the Srifa municipality, targeting what it said were Hezbollah sites. The attacks are another violation of Israel’s November 2024 ceasefire with Lebanon.

U.N. Warns 66,000 Palestinian Children Suffer Acute Malnutrition Due to Israel’s Gaza Blockade

May 06, 2025

Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed at least 11 Palestinians so far today, with deadly attacks reported in Khan Younis, Beit Lahia and Gaza City. The strikes follow Israeli attacks that killed 54 Palestinians on Monday, and as the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, reported some 66,000 children in Gaza are suffering severe malnutrition due to Israel’s total blockade of food and aid, now in its ninth week. Some Palestinians have resorted to eating turtle meat, grass or rotten or expired food. This is a displaced Palestinian mother in Gaza City.

Montasira al-Kafarneh: “What I’m doing now is trying to separate rice from bulgur and stones. As you can see, we’re forced to eat stones because there is no flour, no food, no water. Nothing reaches us, not even aid. As you can see, I’m sorting this just to silence my children’s hunger. The kids are crying all the time from hunger. This is bird feed. It’s not fit for human consumption, but we cook it to quiet the children’s cries.”

“We Are Finally Going to Conquer the Gaza Strip”: Israeli Leaders Outline New Gaza Offensive

May 06, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined plans on Monday for his stepped-up offensive on Gaza, saying the Palestinian population “will be moved, for its own protection.” Netanyahu did not say how much of Gaza Israel plans to seize; Reuters reports that could include all of Gaza’s territory. On Monday, Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich spoke at a conference of Israeli settlers.

Bezalel Smotrich: “We are finally going to conquer the Gaza Strip. We are no longer afraid of the word ‘occupation.’ We are conquering Gaza, clearing it out and taking control of every area we enter.”

Earlier today, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan told Drop Site News the group won’t reenter ceasefire talks while Israel continues its deadly assault on Gaza. Hamdan also said Hamas would only disarm if Israel ends its assault and allows for the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

Advocates ID Israeli Officer Responsible for Killing of 5-Year-Old Hind Rajab and Her Family

May 06, 2025

Human rights workers have revealed the identity of the Israeli officer directly responsible for the killing of 5-year-old Palestinian Hind Rajab, along with five of her family members and two rescue workers who were attempting to reach them, during an attack on Gaza City in January 2024. A war crimes complaint filed by the Hind Rajab Foundation at the International Criminal Court seeks the arrest of Lieutenant Colonel Beni Aharon, commander of the Israeli Defense Forces’ 401st Armored Brigade. The foundation filed the complaint on May 3, which would have been Hind’s seventh birthday.

Police Arrest Palestinian Solidarity Protesters at University of Washington, Swarthmore College

May 06, 2025

In Washington state, police arrested some 30 student activists overnight after they occupied the University of Washington’s engineering building to protest their school’s ties with weapons maker Boeing. The group Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return are demanding “that our tuition money and our research not be used to fund and fuel genocide.”

In Pennsylvania, nine people were violently arrested Saturday at Swarthmore College as police disbanded a Gaza solidarity encampment that had been named the “Hossam Shabat Liberated Zone,” in honor of the 23-year-old Palestinian journalist killed by Israel in March. Students are demanding Swarthmore “divest from Israeli occupation, aggression, and apartheid, and declare itself a sanctuary campus.”

Michigan Attorney General Dismisses Charges Against 7 Gaza Protesters at UMich

May 06, 2025

In Michigan, Attorney General Dana Nessel on Monday dismissed charges against seven Gaza solidarity protesters at the University of Michigan’s encampment. The Guardian newspaper last year exposed Nessel’s close personal, financial and political ties to the University of Michigan’s Board of Regents, which had been calling for prosecution of campus protesters. This is Amir Makled, the students’ attorney.

Amir Makled: “This was not about trespass. This was not about a felony conduct. This was the criminalization of free speech. And today, the state of Michigan agrees that you still have the right to speak up. And today, we want to remember that this is not the end. There are still students across the country that are facing this persecution. There is still a genocide that is happening in Palestine. And we should never forget that today we still get to stand firm and say, ‘Free Palestine!’”

UCLA Students Sue Police for Firing Rubber Bullets at Gaza Protesters

May 06, 2025

In other campus news, UCLA student protesters who were violently attacked last year by a pro-Israel mob — under the watchful eye of police officers — have filed another lawsuit, this time against the state of California. The lawsuit details excessive violence deployed by LAPD officers toward the peaceful demonstrators, who were hit by some 50 rounds of rubber-coated bullets, causing serious injuries. California law prohibits police from using rubber bullets except in extraordinary circumstances.

And in a victory for the campus protest movement, the University of San Francisco has announced it is divesting from four U.S. companies that have contracts with the Israeli military, following a sustained campaign from students.

Vigils at Columbia, Georgetown and Tufts Demand Release of Scholars Abducted by ICE

May 06, 2025

Here in New York, dozens of Columbia University faculty and staff dressed in black walked in a procession and stood outside their campus Monday to call for the release of abducted Columbia grad Mahmoud Khalil and others who have been targeted for speaking out for Palestinian rights. Coordinated vigils were also held at Tufts and Georgetown, where scholars Rümeysa Öztürk and Badar Khan Suri were also recently abducted by ICE. The joint action across the three universities will be held weekly. This is Columbia classics professor Joseph Howley, speaking after Monday’s protest.

Joseph Howley: “We were standing vigil on our campus today at the same time as groups of faculty standing vigil at Tufts University, Georgetown University, Boston University, all of us coming together on our different campuses to bear witness to the detention of our community members, to the fact that students and faculty are being made into political prisoners in this country simply for speaking out on behalf of the Palestinian cause.”

Flight Cancellations Plague Newark Airport After Controllers Lose Communication with Planes

May 06, 2025

In New Jersey, travel woes continue for passengers who have been experiencing long flight delays and scores of daily cancellations at Newark Airport for over a week amid staffing shortages, thick cloud cover and ongoing construction. The chaos started last Monday after air traffic controllers lost radar and radio communication with airplanes for 90 seconds due to a technical problem at the Federal Aviation Administration’s facility in Philadelphia, which has been experiencing outages. The incident led to the controllers taking trauma leave to recover from the stress.

United Airlines has canceled 35 round-trip flights out of Newark Airport per day, citing customer safety concerns and calling out the FAA for failing to keep its air traffic control system updated. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called for an inspector general to investigate the “chaos” at Newark.

Inter-American Commission Condemns Killing and Torture of Mexican Father by CBP Agents in 2010

May 06, 2025

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights has found Customs and Border Protection agents who fatally beat Mexican father Anastasio Hernández Rojas are responsible for torture. It’s the first time the independent commission, which investigates extrajudicial killings and human rights violations, has issued such findings against a U.S. law enforcement agency. In 2010, Rojas was crossing the southern border in an attempt to return to San Diego, where he’d lived for 25 years, to reunite with his wife and five children after being deported. He was stopped by border agents, who brutally beat and tasered him while he was handcuffed, until Rojas died from heart failure. His death was later ruled a homicide. The commission’s findings come nearly a decade after his family filed a complaint in 2016. At the time, Democracy Now! spoke with international human rights lawyer Roxanna Altholz, who represented Rojas’s wife Maria Puga and his family in the case.

Roxanna Altholz: “Not a single agent in all of U.S. Border Patrol history has ever been held accountable for one of these killings, has ever been disciplined for one of these killings. As far as we know, all the agents responsible for Anastasio’s death are still on active duty. They have never been disciplined, much less held criminally accountable for the killing.”

Trump Offers Undocumented People $1,000 to “Self-Deport”

May 06, 2025

In more immigration news, the Trump administration said Monday that it would pay undocumented immigrants $1,000 if they voluntarily leave the U.S. and return to their home countries. Rights groups have slammed the move as coercion, since immigrants are being threatened with detention unless they choose to self-deport.

UFW Members Detained by ICE; U.S. in Talks with African Nations over Accepting Deportees

May 06, 2025

In western New York, advocates are demanding the release of a group of labor leaders and members of the United Farm Workers who were taken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement during a raid Friday. At least 14 employees of Lynn-Ette & Sons Farms were arrested that day and are now being jailed at an ICE facility in the city of Batavia. ICE agents reportedly had a list of names, taking the workers in unmarked vans. Meanwhile, Trump officials are in talks with several African nations, including Rwanda, Angola and Equatorial Guinea, to accept immigrants who are deported from the United States. The Trump administration has already made similar agreements with some Latin American countries, including El Salvador, where hundreds of Venezuelans were sent and imprisoned in March.

ICJ Dismisses Sudan’s Genocide Case Against United Arab Emirates

May 06, 2025

Several explosions have rocked Port Sudan, the Red Sea city where hundreds of thousands of displaced people have sought refuge from Sudan’s civil war. Witnesses blamed drones launched by Rapid Support Forces paramilitaries, or RSF, for the latest attacks. On Monday, the International Court of Justice dismissed a genocide case brought by Sudan’s military rulers, who accuse the United Arab Emirates of backing the RSF by supplying arms, including drones. ICJ justices said they lacked jurisdiction to try the case.

Canadian Prime Minister in D.C. for Trade Talks After Hostile Comments from White House

May 06, 2025

Canada’s newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney has arrived in Washington, D.C., for talks with President Trump at the White House today. It’s the first face-to-face meeting between Trump and a Canadian leader since Trump imposed steep tariffs on Canada and called for the U.S. to annex it as the “51st state.” Ahead of Carney’s visit, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said he was skeptical of cutting a trade deal with Canada.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick: “They’ve been basically feeding off of us for decades upon decades upon decades. Right? They have their socialist regime, and it’s basically feeding off of America.”

New York Police Officer Pleads Guilty in Beating Death of Prisoner Robert Brooks

May 06, 2025

In Utica, New York, a corrections officer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal beating of 43-year-old Robert Brooks, who was incarcerated at the Marcy Correctional Facility. Body-camera footage of the December killing shows the group of guards repeatedly punching and kicking Brooks in the face, chest and groin. Four of the officers involved were wearing body cameras but did not activate them. Brooks was Black; all of the officers who took turns beating him appear to be white. Six guards were charged with murder. Christopher Walrath is the first to take a plea deal. He’ll be sentenced in August.

Palestinian Poet Mosab Abu Toha Wins Pulitzer for Essays on “Physical and Emotional Carnage in Gaza”

May 06, 2025

Image Credit: Ishmael Daro for Democracy Now!

This year’s Pulitzer Prizes have been announced. Reuters won the Investigative Reporting Pulitzer for its exposé of the lax regulations that help fuel the fentanyl trade — congratulations to former Democracy Now! producer Laura Gottesdiener, one of the Reuters reporters who won the award.

And renowned Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha won the Pulitzer Prize for Commentary for his “essays on the physical and emotional carnage in Gaza that combine deep reporting with the intimacy of memoir to convey the Palestinian experience of more than a year and a half of war with Israel.” At least 31 of Abu Toha’s family members were killed by Israel in Gaza. He’ll be joining us later in the broadcast.

