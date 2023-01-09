Iran Hangs Two More Anti-Government Protesters

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Iran has executed two more men in connection with the ongoing nationwide uprising, sparked by the September death of Mahsa Amini while in custody of Iran’s “morality police.” One of the men was 22-year-old Mohammad Mehdi Karami, an Iranian-Kurdish karate champion; the other was 39-year-old factory worker Sayed Mohammad Hosseini. There have been four known executions linked to the protest movement, with at least nine other prisoners sentenced to death.

On Thursday, authorities arrested reporter Mehdi Beik, who has interviewed the families of death row prisoners.

Meanwhile, Iran released prominent actress Taraneh Alidoosti last week, star of the Oscar-winning film “The Salesman.” She was detained after voicing support for the protests.

Read more news here on Havana Times