Iran Protests Continue for 16th Day; Group Says 133 People Have Died So Far

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Sunday marked the 16th day of consecutive protests in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died after she was detained by the so-called morality police for allegedly violating Iran’s hijab law. According to the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights, 133 people have been killed since the protests began. On Sunday, police fired tear gas and paintballs at student protesters in Tehran.

Meanwhile, the Committee to Protect Journalists reports at least 28 journalists and photographers have been arrested covering the protests.

Read more news here on Havana Times.