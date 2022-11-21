Iranian Actresses Arrested After Supporting Protests

and Appearing Publicly Without Hijabs

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Iran, two of the nation’s most prominent actresses were arrested on Sunday after they voiced support for anti-government protests and appeared in public without wearing a hijab, as required by law. Ahead of her arrest on Sunday, Hengameh Ghaziani wrote, “whatever happens, know that as always I will stand with the people of Iran. This may be my last post.” Katayoun Riahi was also arrested and accused of acting against Iran’s authorities.

Meanwhile, UNICEF says it is “deeply concerned” by reports of children being killed, injured and detained in Iran during recent anti-government demonstrations. According to the organization Human Rights Activists in Iran, 46 boys and 12 girls have been killed since the protests first erupted in mid-September. Some of the children were as young as 8 years old.

Read more news here on Havana Times