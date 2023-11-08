Iranian Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Narges Mohammadi Begins Hunger Strike from Prison Cell

Narges Mohammadi

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Iran, imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate and human rights advocate Narges Mohammadi has begun a hunger strike protesting the lack of medical care and the mandatory hijab policy for Iranian women. Mohammadi is refusing to wear a headscarf even in her confinement. In retaliation, prison officials have denied Mohammadi’s request to be transferred to a hospital where she can receive urgent care for her heart and lung conditions. Mohammadi recently smuggled a letter out of the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran. This is her 17-year-old daughter Kiana Rahmani reading Mohammadi’s message to the world.

Kiana Rahmani: “The world observes that the revolutionary movement of Woman, Life, Freedom continues its campaign and resistance in Iran and is a hard struggle for the survival and the real life of society. The strength of this movement lies in the agency of Iranian women. We assuredly know what we want far better than what we do not want. We believe in it, commit to it, and we’re certain of victory!”

