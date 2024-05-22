Ireland, Norway & Spain Announce Recognition of Palestinian State

Screenshoot

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In a historic move, Ireland, Norway and Spain have announced they will recognize Palestine as an independent state, becoming the latest European nations to do so. Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre spoke in Oslo.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre: “There can be no peace in the Middle East without Palestinians and Israelis having their own states and that there is a two-state solution. There cannot be a two-state solution without a Palestinian state. And in other words, peace in the Middle East requires a Palestinian state.”

Ireland’s new prime minister, Simon Harris, referenced Ireland’s own history of emerging from colonial rule as he announced recognition of a Palestinian state.

Prime Minister Simon Harris: “This is an historic and important day for Ireland and for Palestine. … Taking our place on the world stage and being recognized by others as having the right to be there was a matter of the highest importance for the founders of our state.”

Israel responded to the announcements by recalling its ambassadors from Ireland, Norway and Spain. There are reports Malta and Slovenia may be the next European nations to recognize Palestine.

