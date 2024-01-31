IRS Whistleblower Sentenced to 5 Years for Leaking Trump Tax Records

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A former IRS contractor has been sentenced to five years in prison for leaking tax records that revealed Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other wealthy figures pay little to no federal income tax. The whistleblower, Charles Littlejohn, leaked the documents to The New York Times and ProPublica. Prosecutors accused Littlejohn of taking a job at the Internal Revenue Service in 2017 with the intent of accessing President Trump’s tax records.

Littlejohn’s attorney Lisa Massing said, “He committed this offense out of a deep, moral belief that the American people had a right to know the information and sharing it was the only way to effect change.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.