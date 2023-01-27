Israel Bombs Gaza Strip One Day After Israeli Forces Kill 9 in West Bank Raid

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Israeli air attacks hit the occupied Gaza Strip overnight as tensions mount one day after Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians in a raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Israel’s airstrikes came down on the besieged strip after a handful of rockets were fired from Gaza, some of which were intercepted by Israel’s U.S.-funded Iron Dome defense system. The Palestinian Authority said it was ending security coordination with Israel following the attack, while the U.N. Security Council is holding an emergency meeting today amid fears of another war. Thousands of people flooded the streets of Jenin Thursday to mourn the nine people killed. In Gaza, Palestinians protested the deadly attack.

Mohammed Al-Suwaisi: “I want to send a message to the Jewish occupiers: Gaza stands with Jenin and Jerusalem overcoming the humiliation and siege. Salute from Gaza to Jenin.”

Israel has killed at least 29 Palestinians, including five children, since the start of the year. The violence comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Egypt, Israel and the occupied West Bank for a three-day visit this weekend.

Read more news here on Havana Timesç