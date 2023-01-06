Israel Frees Palestinian Prisoner Karim Younis After 40 Years

Photo: Reuters

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The longest-serving Palestinian prisoner in Israel, Karim Younis, was freed Thursday after spending four decades behind bars. Younis was arrested in 1983 over the killing of an Israeli soldier. He was welcomed home in his village of Ara, which is located within Israel. Younis also visited the gravesite of his mother, who died just eight months ago. He spoke upon his release.

Karim Younis: “It is clear for everyone now that the Israeli government, especially the current one, is seeking to subdue our people. They want us to be their slaves. They want us to be nothing, so they can use us always. We say that is not going to happen, and they will not get what they want.”

