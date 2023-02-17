Israel Law Allows Palestinians to be Stripped of Citizenship and Deported

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Israel’s Knesset has passed a law allowing the government to revoke the citizenship or residency of Palestinians determined to have committed what Israel calls “acts of terror.” The new law exclusively targets Palestinians in Israel and occupied East Jerusalem, allowing them to be deported to the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Legal experts say such deportations would constitute an act of forcible transfer, which is a war crime.

