Israel Strikes Gaza and Lebanon After Rocket Fire and 2 Israeli Settlers Shot Dead in West Bank

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Israel’s military launched airstrikes overnight in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that Israel’s enemies would “pay a price for any aggression.” The strikes followed rocket attacks on Israel from Gaza — and from Lebanon, in the largest such barrage since 2006. Two Israeli civilians reportedly sustained minor injuries. The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said Israeli airstrikes hit a children’s hospital east of Gaza, terrorizing medical workers and patients but causing no injuries.

In the occupied West Bank, gunmen opened fire on a vehicle near an illegal settlement near Jericho, killing two sisters and injuring a third person, their mother. Meanwhile, tensions were high at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem ahead of Friday prayers, after Israeli soldiers were filmed beating and tear-gassing Palestinian worshipers earlier this week, during the holy month of Ramadan.

Read more news here on Havana Times