Israeli Attack on Homes in Deir al-Balah Kill at Least 40 Palestinians, Incl. Infants

By Democracy Now

This comes as Israeli attacks throughout the Gaza Strip continue. At least 40 people were killed after coming under Israeli shelling on residential homes in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. Survivors gathered outside Al-Aqsa Hospital to mourn their loved ones who perished in the attack, including this father of a baby who was born just two weeks into Israel’s assault.

Ahmed Azzam: “The missile came down and killed 10 of us, and the whole house got destroyed. My mother is in intensive care. May God be kind to us. Thank God. Thank God, my child — the child was born during the war, day 13 in the war.”

Meanwhile, Israeli negotiators are taking part in truce talks in Paris, according to local media.

