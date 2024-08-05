Israeli Attacks on Shelters for Displaced Gazans Kill Dozens, Most of Them Children

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Gaza, at least 30 Palestinians were killed on Sunday when Israel attacked two schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza City. Officials in Gaza said 80% of the victims were children. The attack came a day after Israel struck another school in Gaza City, killing 16 people. Israeli forces also attacked the courtyard of Deir al-Balah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where displaced Palestinians were living in makeshift tents which caught on fire. At least five Palestinians died.

Saeed al-Daya: “They said Al-Aqsa Hospital was safe, and we stayed in Al-Aqsa Hospital because it was supposed to be safe. We were sleeping, believing it was safe, and suddenly a rocket hit, setting the tent on fire. A woman, who was this child’s mother, was killed. She was hit by shrapnel in her back and died on the spot, martyred where she stood.”

Israel also carried out airstrikes on the occupied West Bank Saturday, killing nine Palestinians in the city of Tulkarm. Hamas said three of the victims were members of its military wing.

Read more news here on Havana Times.