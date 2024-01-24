Israeli Forces Filmed by ITV Fatally Shooting Palestinian Man Moments After He Gave Interview

Screenshot: ITV News

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The British news outlet ITV filmed Israeli forces fatally shooting a Palestinian man in Gaza shortly after he gave an interview about trying to help others evacuate to a safe area. The shocking footage showed Ramzi Abu Sahloul shot as he stood with several other men, one carrying a white flag. This is part of ITV’s report, beginning with the words of Ramzi Abu Sahloul.

Ramzi Abu Sahloul: “The Israelis came to us and told us to evacuate, but they didn’t let my brother out. We want to go and try to get them, God willing.”

John Irvine: “The interview complete, our cameraman walked away. And then this happened. The interviewee had been shot and fatally wounded. You can see them place their flag on his chest. As he was carried away, the white flag was turning red.”

