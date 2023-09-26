Israeli Forces Kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank Raid, Ramp Up Attack on Gaza

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In the occupied West Bank, Israeli soldiers killed two Palestinians during a military raid on a refugee camp in the city of Tulkarem. This is the brother of 32-year-old Abdulrahman Abu Daghash, killed by Israeli forces Sunday.

Mo’men Abu Daghash: “First of all, I was with my brother here. He went up to the rooftop to film the ambulances. He barely had the chance to look, and a sniper targeted him. He has nothing to do with it. He has children, and his wife is about to give birth. He had nothing to do with it, and he was unarmed.”

The latest violence in the West Bank came as Israel’s military launched more airstrikes on the Gaza Strip over the weekend as Palestinians continue to protest Israel shutting down the Beit Hanoun crossing — the only operational crossing for Gazans to enter Israel, including some 18,000 Palestinians who work in Israel.

