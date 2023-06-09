Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Journalist During Demolition of Home in Ramallah
HAVANA TIMES- Israeli soldiers shot a Palestinian journalist in the head during a raid in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. Twenty-two-year-old Moamen Sumreen was hospitalized in serious condition after he was struck by a rubber-coated steel bullet as he documented Israeli troops’ demolition of an apartment building Wednesday evening. The building was home to the family of a man who allegedly carried out a bombing attack in Jerusalem last November. Moamen Sumreen was one of six people hospitalized as hundreds of Palestinians gathered to protest the demolition, which officials condemned as collective punishment, a war crime. Four sisters were displaced, along with their father and mother.
Umm Islam: “We, as Palestinians, are used to experiences like this. It is not the first home they’ve destroyed, and it will not be the last. Their demolition activities are all about how much they hate us.”