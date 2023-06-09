Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Journalist During Demolition of Home in Ramallah

Image Credit: Wafa News Agency

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES- Israeli soldiers shot a Palestinian journalist in the head during a raid in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. Twenty-two-year-old Moamen Sumreen was hospitalized in serious condition after he was struck by a rubber-coated steel bullet as he documented Israeli troops’ demolition of an apartment building Wednesday evening. The building was home to the family of a man who allegedly carried out a bombing attack in Jerusalem last November. Moamen Sumreen was one of six people hospitalized as hundreds of Palestinians gathered to protest the demolition, which officials condemned as collective punishment, a war crime. Four sisters were displaced, along with their father and mother.