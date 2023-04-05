Israeli Forces Violently Attack Al-Aqsa Worshipers, Arrest Hundreds During Ramadan Prayers

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem late Tuesday, attacking Palestinian worshipers during Ramadan.

Worshiper: “The Israeli police attacked us inside there. All of the young people inside are suffering, and no one is helping them. What are you waiting for? They attacked everyone inside. The windows of the mosque are all broken.”

Witnesses say police used stun grenades and tear gas, and beat worshipers with batons and rifles. At least a dozen people were injured, and 400 Palestinians were arrested. Al-Aqsa’s medical clinic was destroyed.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Israeli forces killed two more Palestinians in a military raid in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed by Israel this year to at least 94.

