Israeli Police Fire Water Cannons at Anti-Netanyahu Protesters

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Israel, mass protests are continuing against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Tuesday night, Israeli police fired water cannons at protesters who had gathered outside of Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem. Thousands also protested outside the Knesset.

Namma Mol: “For six months, we’re fighting a war and losing it. And I think the only way we can win the war is to have elections and to give the people the opportunity to choose again and to bring the hostages home and to bring the soldiers home. And that’s why I’m here.”