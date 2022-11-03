Israeli Soldiers Kill 2 More Palestinians As Netanyahu Clinches Premiership

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Israeli troops have killed two Palestinians in separate incidents in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. In the West Bank, Israeli troops shot and killed 42-year-old Daoud Mahmoud Khalil Rayan as they raided a home of a man accused of ramming his car into an Israeli soldier. Elsewhere, Israeli authorities in occupied East Jerusalem say they shot and killed a Palestinian man who stabbed a police officer, lightly wounding him.

This comes as Benjamin Netanyahu is set to reclaim his former role as prime minister, after a tally of late results from Israel’s election showed his far-right coalition with a nearly insurmountable lead.

Read more news here on Havana Times