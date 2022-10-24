Italy Swears in Far-Right Giorgia Meloni as Prime Minister

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Italy, far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Prime Minister Saturday. Meloni’s government will be led by a coalition of right-wing parties and figures, including Matteo Salvini, the anti-immigrant populist and former interior minister; and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who has faced myriad charges of corruption, fraud and sex offenses. Meloni’s own party, Brothers of Italy, is allied with Spain’s Vox party and other right-wing and neo-fascist parties in Europe.

