It’s Not Just You: Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram Are Down

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – I imagine there are a lot of people out there in cyberspace that had the same little crisis as me wherever you are. At around (8AM PDT) my facebook platform which includes Instagram and whatsapp crashed hard.

I thought it was my Internet service causing the problem and after numerous troubleshoots I finally gave up and decided to call the Havana Times webmaster about 10,000 kilometers away to see if he knew anything. And of course, he did. It was a global problem and he suggested I follow the Downdetector.com website for information.

This chart shows a view of problem reports submitted in the past 24 hours compared to the typical volume of reports by time of day. It is common for some problems to be reported throughout the day. Downdetector only reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day. Visit the Downdetector Methodology page to learn more about how Downdetector collects status information and detects problems.

According to CNBC, “It marks the worst outage for the technology giant since 2008, when a bug knocked Facebook offline for about a day, affecting about 80 million users.” The platform currently boasts 3 billion users and the outage is already into its fourth hour.

So, all we can do is be patient, no need to panic, and just wait. Fortunately other online apps are working just fine.

Read more news here on Havana Times.