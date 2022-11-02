Jair Bolsonaro Refuses to Admit Defeat But Allows Presidential Transition to Move Ahead

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Brazil, defeated far-right President Bolsonaro made his first public statements Tuesday, two days after he lost the presidential election to leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

President Jair Bolsonaro: “The right rose for real in our country. Our robust strength in Congress shows our values’ strength – God, homeland, family and freedom.”

Bolsonaro neither conceded nor contested the election results, but after he spoke, his chief of staff said the transition to a new administration would start. Bolsonaro also urged his supporters to stop disruptive protests, though many continued to block streets and major highways on Tuesday night.

