Jamaican Asylum Seekers Walk Free 843 Days After Taking Sanctuary in Philadelphia Church

By Democracy Now

mage Credit: Twitter: @NSMPhilly

HAVANA TIMES – In immigration news, an undocumented couple from Jamaica has moved out of a Philadelphia church after living there in sanctuary for over two years to avoid deportation.

Oneita and Clive Thompson walked out of the church Monday morning as community supporters cheered them on with applause and the sound of bells and whistles. They celebrated news the federal government has killed their deportation order.

The couple has seven children, three of whom are U.S. citizens. The Thompsons fled Jamaica 15 years ago after a gang burned down their farm and threatened to kill them. The family is now allowed to seek permanent residency in the U.S.

