Javier Milei Deregulates Argentine Economy as Protesters Defy Crackdown on Dissent
HAVANA TIMES – In Argentina, newly inaugurated President Javier Milei ordered a major deregulation of the national economy Wednesday. The far-right libertarian followed through on his campaign promise, using executive powers to undo or change 300 rules. These include eliminating laws regulating rents and preventing the privatization of state companies. Milei also announced measures to deregulate labor, trade, tourism, pharmaceuticals and other areas. Following the announcement, thousands of people took to the streets in the first public demonstration since Milei’s inauguration — and his threats to crack down on protests. This is Alejandro Bodart, secretary general of the Socialist Workers Movement.
Alejandro Bodart: “I think it is clear that there is a government that is determined to apply a brutal adjustment, that has already begun, which has rapidly crushed wages. And in order to make this adjustment happen, they are determined to repress and restrict democratic freedoms. It is unbelievable that a march cannot take place in peace because these people have taken the political decision to prevent it by violating our constitutional rights.”