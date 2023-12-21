Javier Milei Deregulates Argentine Economy as Protesters Defy Crackdown on Dissent

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Argentina, newly inaugurated President Javier Milei ordered a major deregulation of the national economy Wednesday. The far-right libertarian followed through on his campaign promise, using executive powers to undo or change 300 rules. These include eliminating laws regulating rents and preventing the privatization of state companies. Milei also announced measures to deregulate labor, trade, tourism, pharmaceuticals and other areas. Following the announcement, thousands of people took to the streets in the first public demonstration since Milei’s inauguration — and his threats to crack down on protests. This is Alejandro Bodart, secretary general of the Socialist Workers Movement.