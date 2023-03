Photo: Ecuador National Police

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Ecuador, a group of five journalists was targeted with bombs disguised as USB drives Monday. One of the reporters, Lenin Artieda, was wounded when the device exploded after he plugged it into his computer. The explosive devices were mailed in envelopes to news stations in Quito and Guayaquil. Ecuador’s attorney general’s office said Monday it had launched a terrorism probe into the attacks.

Read more news here on Havana Times