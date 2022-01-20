Judge Clears Indigenous Land Protector Amber Ortega over 2020 Protest at U.S.-Mexico Border Wall

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Arizona, a federal judge ruled Wednesday Indigenous activist Amber Ortega was not guilty for her 2020 protest in which she blocked construction on the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Quitobaquito Springs. Ortega’s supporters cheered as they greeted her outside the Tucson courthouse. Ortega, who is from the Hia Ced and Tohono O’odham communities, successfully argued the border wall and its construction violated her religious and spiritual beliefs and practice.

