Judge Sanctions Fox for Lying About Murdoch’s Role in Dominion Lawsuit Days Before Trial Starts

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A judge in Delaware sanctioned Fox News Wednesday for withholding evidence in the $1.6 billion Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit. Lawyers for the network repeatedly downplayed Rupert Murdoch’s role at Fox News — where he was a corporate officer, in addition to being chair of Fox Corporation — allowing them to turn over fewer materials as part of the discovery process, such as Murdoch’s internal communications. Judge Eric Davis accused Fox News of having a “credibility problem” and said he is appointing someone to investigate the matter. On Wednesday, MSNBC obtained audio recordings played in court that were made by former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg of conversations with Rudy Giuliani and another Trump campaign official that appear to show Trump’s team did not believe its own claims that Dominion Voting Systems were faulty. This is a recording from December 5, 2020.

Trump campaign official: “I think they have looked at the machines. When the secretary of state did its audit, there was a lot — I think a fair bit of looking at the machines. The audit came in pretty darn close to what the machine count was with the receipts. So, you know, I don’t know the outcome of those, but our understanding — again, this is from the secretary of state’s office — was that there weren’t any physical issues with machines on those inspections.”

Jury selection for the Dominion trial starts today, and the trial is scheduled to begin Monday. This comes after a Fox Corporation shareholder sued Murdoch and other members of the board for failing to prevent Fox News from “reporting false and dangerous misinformation” around the 2020 presidential election.

