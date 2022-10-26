Just 5% of Plastic Products Recycled in US

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A new Greenpeace report finds only about 5% of all plastic products are recycled in the U.S., with the rest ending up in landfills. In fact, no plastic packaging in the US meets the threshold to be called “recyclable,” according to one well-known standard. Greenpeace said “it is time to accept that plastic recycling is a failed concept.”

The group says more viable alternatives such as reuse and refill systems must be quickly scaled up, adding “companies can no longer use recycling as a smokescreen to divert attention from the systemic changes that are needed.”

